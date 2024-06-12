An exterior view of the property that was built in 2008.An exterior view of the property that was built in 2008.
An exterior view of the property that was built in 2008.

Inside this rustic style property with contemporary living, for sale at £525,000

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Jun 2024, 14:59 BST
This 'barn style' detached home off a small private road is in the historic village of Burton Agnes - known for its Elizabethan Burton Agnes Hall.

The four bedroom and three bathroom property has wrap-around gardens, along with its own parking space and a double garage.

Its versatile accommodation also includes an open plan living kitchen with diner, and spacious reception rooms.

From the entrance hall with its solid oak floor, are two staircases to the first floor.

The open plan living kitchen is a bright and roomy facility with fitted units and granite worktops, and an island unit with breakfast bar. Appliances include an

electric oven and induction hob, an extractor hood, integrated fridge and dishwasher, while a wooden beam and an exposed brick opening add character and rusticity.

A utility room has fitted units and connections for appliances, while an inner lobby has doors to a ground floor bathroom with roll top bath, and a bedroom or reception room.

An exposed brick fireplace with multi-fuel stove is a focal point in the lounge, that has a solid oak floor.

From the main first floor landing is a bedroom with en suite bathroom that has a roll top bath and power shower unit.

A second landing is large enough to be used as an office if desired, and leads to two further spacious bedrooms, and a w.c..

There is gas central heating with uPVC double glazing throughout.

The privately situated property has a walled frontage, with laurel hedging. Within are lawned and seating areas, paved pathways, timber decking and composite decking, with a timber summerhouse and a log store.

Westfield Barn, Holme View Court, Burton Agnes, Driffield, has a price tag of £525,000, with Willowgreen, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077.

