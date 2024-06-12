See in and around this fabulous farmhouse with land and character

Its lovely quiet and private setting includes views of the church, and there are numerous outbuildings in the grounds, that could feature as workshops, for storage, or for development, subject to planning permission.

The three-storey home blends period charm with contemporary comfort, with original features such as exposed beams and wood sash windows.

A spacious interior includes four bright and spacious reception rooms, that offer versatile living spaces.

Seven generously sized bedrooms are spread across the upper floors, all individually styled with privacy and comfort in mind.

Despite its rural peace, this property is within easy reach of local amenities and main transport links.

Available with no onward chain, the farmhouse presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in a sought-after village location.

A gated driveway provides secure and ample parking space for residents and guests.

This home in Bessingby, Bridlington, is for sale at £690,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

1 . Bessingby, Bridlington The listed building's grounds include numerous outbuildings that present potential for various uses. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Bessingby, Bridlington Gardens and grounds of 1.94 acres stretch in front of the farmhouse. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales