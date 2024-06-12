The stunning village property sits within landscaped gardens.The stunning village property sits within landscaped gardens.
The stunning village property sits within landscaped gardens.

See in and around this fabulous farmhouse with land and character

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Jun 2024, 09:20 BST
This 18th-century, Grade II listed, seven-bedroom detached former farmhouse sits within a picturesque village, in its own 1.94 acre plot.

Its lovely quiet and private setting includes views of the church, and there are numerous outbuildings in the grounds, that could feature as workshops, for storage, or for development, subject to planning permission.

The three-storey home blends period charm with contemporary comfort, with original features such as exposed beams and wood sash windows.

A spacious interior includes four bright and spacious reception rooms, that offer versatile living spaces.

Seven generously sized bedrooms are spread across the upper floors, all individually styled with privacy and comfort in mind.

Despite its rural peace, this property is within easy reach of local amenities and main transport links.

Available with no onward chain, the farmhouse presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in a sought-after village location.

A gated driveway provides secure and ample parking space for residents and guests.

This home in Bessingby, Bridlington, is for sale at £690,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-appealing-lifestyle-property-with-holiday-cottage-in-village-setting-4654452

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-beautifully-renovated-home-or-lifestyle-property-see-whats-on-offer-4654037

The listed building's grounds include numerous outbuildings that present potential for various uses.

1. Bessingby, Bridlington

The listed building's grounds include numerous outbuildings that present potential for various uses. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Photo Sales
Gardens and grounds of 1.94 acres stretch in front of the farmhouse.

2. Bessingby, Bridlington

Gardens and grounds of 1.94 acres stretch in front of the farmhouse. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Photo Sales
The lovely interior features beamed rooms with rustic fireplaces.

3. Bessingby, Bridlington

The lovely interior features beamed rooms with rustic fireplaces. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Photo Sales
A light and spacious dining kitchen.

4. Bessingby, Bridlington

A light and spacious dining kitchen. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Grade IIBridlington