The Newby property has wrap-around gardens with seating areas.The Newby property has wrap-around gardens with seating areas.
Inside this Scarborough home that's got huge family appeal

With a private, leafy drive, and its own attractive grounds with wrap-around gardens, this four bedroom home with double garage has a quiet yet convenient location in Newby.
By Sally Burton
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:28 BST

Orchard House is a high spec home designed to look good while meeting the demands of family life.

Its sizeable rooms include a modern breakfast kitchen with diner that has underfloor heating, and fitted units with NEFF appliances.

The lounge with its recently installed log burning stove has double doors out to the garden, and there's a separate dining room.

Along with a lovely conservatory, that has double doors out to a paved area that leads directly to the raised decked facility, there are entrance and rear hallways, a fully fitted utility room, and a ground floor w.c..

The house also has a new and useful boot room extension to the side.

A first floor gallery landing with office or study space has bespoke fitted furniture, and leads to four double bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and a modern house bathroom.

To the front of the house are attractive lawned gardens, with parking on the driveway.

The detached double garage, with electric up and over doors, has light, power and water installed, with the addition of an attached electric car charging point.

Within lawned and enclosed gardens is a large, raised area of composite decking. made more special, and perfect for entertaining guests, by feature LED mood lighting.

Mature trees and bushes around the perimeter of the grounds add to the visual appeal.

The property has had a new Viesmann heating system installed recently.

Offers over £750,000 are invited for this home in Throxenby Lane, Newby, Scarborough, that is for sale with Liam Darrell Estate Agent, Scarborough, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

