See inside this appealing Scarborough village home with a self-contained annexe

​A charming property in the heart of Scalby village is for sale, with attractive, leafy gardens and a handy one-bedroom annexe.

Teenagers or other family members may like the idea of the annexe, which is self-contained with its own kitchen and utility.

​The three-bedroom semi-detached property also has a workshop and a garage, and driveway parking.

A spacious kitchen with diner has a range of fitted units, with double doors that open out to the gardens. A pantry cupboard is an added useful facility.

​There's a lounge with a feature period fireplace, an inner hallway with a staircase leading up, and an office or study, ideal for the home worker.

A spacious and versatile conservatory has garden views, with doors to outside.

The first floor landing, with a built-in airing cupboard, leads to three bedrooms. Loft space is accessible using a pull down ladder.

The ground floor annexe includes a hallway, a w.c., a lounge with bedroom, a kitchen with utility and a bathroom within its accommodation.

Lawned gardens with mature plants, shrubs and trees have colourful planted borders, and there's a block-paved courtyard area that is ideal for al fresco meals.

Additional buildings include the brick-built workshop, a potting shed, and the garage that, like the workshop, has light and power installed.

Scalby lies to the north of Scarborough, and is a village with a thriving community. Its range of services and local amenities include village pubs and eateries, a general store, sports clubs and facilities, and an ancient church. Regular bus services run to and from the centre of Scarborough and Whitby.

​This property in N​orth Street, Scalby, Scarborough, is for sale priced £475,000, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . N​orth Street, Scalby, Scarborough A flower-festooned garden gate welcomes you to the North Street home. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

2 . N​orth Street, Scalby, Scarborough A roomy conservatory provides pleasant and flexible space. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

3 . N​orth Street, Scalby, Scarborough The kitchen and diner has double doors leading out to the gardens. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales

4 . N​orth Street, Scalby, Scarborough The light and comfortable lounge has a central feature fireplace. Photo: CPH Property Services, Scarborough Photo Sales