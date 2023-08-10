News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

These renowned boats are up for sale as tourist attractions, or potential homes

Two well-loved boats, with proud lifesaving history, are for sale either as working tourist attractions in Scarborough, or potentially as full-time houseboats or holiday homes.
By Sally Burton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read
A former lifeboat, The Mary Gabriel is for sale at £74,950.A former lifeboat, The Mary Gabriel is for sale at £74,950.
A former lifeboat, The Mary Gabriel is for sale at £74,950.

Both underwent full renovation in 2019, are seaworthy and can be relocated to anywhere in the world.

The Mary Gabriel, a 538 sq ft retired lifeboat with one bedroom, a small galley kitchen and a bathroom, currently offers 15 minute seasonal excursions from the South Bay Marina.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is seating on deck for up to 12 passengers, with further seats inside.

Most Popular

​This boat's business has a net profit ​of over £40,000​, and offers over £74,950 are​ now invited, with all fixtures and fittings included.

​The Regal Lady​ is registered as a national historic ship, having taken part in operation dynamo, Dunkirk​, rescuing over 1,200 soldiers​ in WW2​.

She operates successfully as 'The Dunkirk Experience'​​, and is used as a bar and event destination​, and the first hospitality venue within the marina.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

H​er mooring ​also offers seating on the pier, for up to 60 people​.

A close-up of the retired lifeboat that has a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.A close-up of the retired lifeboat that has a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.
A close-up of the retired lifeboat that has a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

The Regal Lady ​is classed as a houseboat with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

She has three decks, with a bar, customer toilets and seating​, and again, all fixtures and fittings are included in the sale​.

​Her daytime business runs currently from Easter through ​to October​, but could expand to events and private functions throughout the ​year. Net profit is over £80,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Built from 1930 steel constructio​n, The Regal Lady is a member of the Dunkirk little ships​ association, and is fully seaworthy with all electrical and mechanical items renewed​.

The 84ft Regal Lady currently offers 'The Dunkirk Experience'.The 84ft Regal Lady currently offers 'The Dunkirk Experience'.
The 84ft Regal Lady currently offers 'The Dunkirk Experience'.

​She is priced at £239,000, with ​offers ​over £325,000​ invited for both of the boats for sale.

​Simon Burbridge, head of sales and marketing at Nationwide Business Sales, said: "The boats could potentially be converted to full-time comfortable houseboats: the lifeboat already has a berth and a little kitchen, but both present a wonderful opportunity should someone want to live in them on a river, or use them as holiday homes."

​The boats' current owner bought them some years ago, after working with them during his younger years in Scarborough, and spent considerable time and money as a 'labour of love', restoring them to their present condition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​For more information about the boats, both advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk call 0113 519 0444.

Inside the historic boat with three decks, that is fully licensed and has seating for 120 people.Inside the historic boat with three decks, that is fully licensed and has seating for 120 people.
Inside the historic boat with three decks, that is fully licensed and has seating for 120 people.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-particularly-fabulous-home-with-sea-views-and-a-first-floor-lounge-4247460

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-these-surprisingly-spacious-cottages-for-sale-in-whitby-4241529

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/in-pictures-take-a-look-at-these-21-properties-in-bridlington-that-are-new-to-the-market-4248981

Related topics:Scarborough