These renowned boats are up for sale as tourist attractions, or potential homes
Both underwent full renovation in 2019, are seaworthy and can be relocated to anywhere in the world.
The Mary Gabriel, a 538 sq ft retired lifeboat with one bedroom, a small galley kitchen and a bathroom, currently offers 15 minute seasonal excursions from the South Bay Marina.
There is seating on deck for up to 12 passengers, with further seats inside.
This boat's business has a net profit of over £40,000, and offers over £74,950 are now invited, with all fixtures and fittings included.
The Regal Lady is registered as a national historic ship, having taken part in operation dynamo, Dunkirk, rescuing over 1,200 soldiers in WW2.
She operates successfully as 'The Dunkirk Experience', and is used as a bar and event destination, and the first hospitality venue within the marina.
Her mooring also offers seating on the pier, for up to 60 people.
The Regal Lady is classed as a houseboat with two bedrooms and a bathroom.
She has three decks, with a bar, customer toilets and seating, and again, all fixtures and fittings are included in the sale.
Her daytime business runs currently from Easter through to October, but could expand to events and private functions throughout the year. Net profit is over £80,000.
Built from 1930 steel construction, The Regal Lady is a member of the Dunkirk little ships association, and is fully seaworthy with all electrical and mechanical items renewed.
She is priced at £239,000, with offers over £325,000 invited for both of the boats for sale.
Simon Burbridge, head of sales and marketing at Nationwide Business Sales, said: "The boats could potentially be converted to full-time comfortable houseboats: the lifeboat already has a berth and a little kitchen, but both present a wonderful opportunity should someone want to live in them on a river, or use them as holiday homes."
The boats' current owner bought them some years ago, after working with them during his younger years in Scarborough, and spent considerable time and money as a 'labour of love', restoring them to their present condition.
For more information about the boats, both advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk call 0113 519 0444.
