A former lifeboat, The Mary Gabriel is for sale at £74,950.

Both underwent full renovation in 2019, are seaworthy and can be relocated to anywhere in the world.

The Mary Gabriel, a 538 sq ft retired lifeboat with one bedroom, a small galley kitchen and a bathroom, currently offers 15 minute seasonal excursions from the South Bay Marina.

There is seating on deck for up to 12 passengers, with further seats inside.

​This boat's business has a net profit ​of over £40,000​, and offers over £74,950 are​ now invited, with all fixtures and fittings included.

​The Regal Lady​ is registered as a national historic ship, having taken part in operation dynamo, Dunkirk​, rescuing over 1,200 soldiers​ in WW2​.

She operates successfully as 'The Dunkirk Experience'​​, and is used as a bar and event destination​, and the first hospitality venue within the marina.

H​er mooring ​also offers seating on the pier, for up to 60 people​.

A close-up of the retired lifeboat that has a bedroom, bathroom and kitchen.

The Regal Lady ​is classed as a houseboat with two bedrooms and a bathroom.

She has three decks, with a bar, customer toilets and seating​, and again, all fixtures and fittings are included in the sale​.

​Her daytime business runs currently from Easter through ​to October​, but could expand to events and private functions throughout the ​year. Net profit is over £80,000.

Built from 1930 steel constructio​n, The Regal Lady is a member of the Dunkirk little ships​ association, and is fully seaworthy with all electrical and mechanical items renewed​.

The 84ft Regal Lady currently offers 'The Dunkirk Experience'.

​She is priced at £239,000, with ​offers ​over £325,000​ invited for both of the boats for sale.

​Simon Burbridge, head of sales and marketing at Nationwide Business Sales, said: "The boats could potentially be converted to full-time comfortable houseboats: the lifeboat already has a berth and a little kitchen, but both present a wonderful opportunity should someone want to live in them on a river, or use them as holiday homes."

​The boats' current owner bought them some years ago, after working with them during his younger years in Scarborough, and spent considerable time and money as a 'labour of love', restoring them to their present condition.

​For more information about the boats, both advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk call 0113 519 0444.