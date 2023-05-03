News you can trust since 1882
The approach to the quaint five-bedroom cottage in the grounds of Throxenby Hall.The approach to the quaint five-bedroom cottage in the grounds of Throxenby Hall.
The approach to the quaint five-bedroom cottage in the grounds of Throxenby Hall.

Inside this stunning character cottage for sale in grounds of 19th century Hall

A rare opportunity to own a five-bedroom cottage within the grounds of Scarborough's historic Throxenby Hall has arisen.

By Sally Burton
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:03 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:04 BST

High Hall Cottage is a unique, semi-detached home with a large and private garden, and a self-contained one bedroom apartment.

A private road off Throxenby Lane leads to the property, with its appealing frontage that has a lawn and patio area, with parking for several vehicles.

The extensive lawned rear garden with trees and flower beds, has seating areas, a greenhouse and shed.

An entrance hall leads in to the cottage, with doors to the snug, and a spacious dining room with a bay window that gives views over the garden.

This is open plan to the kitchen that has fitted units, an integrated double oven, gas hob, and dishwasher​.​

A bright living room with dining area has a wall-mounted fire, and sliding doors through to a lovely conservatory with patio doors out to the garden.

The lounge has a feature fireplace, and a large bay window.

​From a lobby is a door leading outside, and stairs to the first floor​.

Another hallway leads to a double bedroom with an en suite walk-in shower.

There's a utility room, and a staircase up​, plus a versatile mezzanine landing, and a double bedroom with storage.

From a first floor landing are two double bedrooms, one with en suite, and a bathroom.​

​The apartment, or annexe, is entered from the patio and has an an open plan living kitchen with dining room​ and fireplace.

a doubIt includes a double bedroom and an en suite with both bath and shower.

​High Hall Cottage, Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, is for sale with Reeds Rains at a price of £500,000​.

Call 01723 365335 for more details.

The lovely lawned garden with patio area has an open outlook.

A private road leads up to the cottage in the grounds of 19th century hunting lodge Throxenby Hall.

A bright and pleasant living room leads through tot he conservatory.

The conservatory has doors out to the surrounding garden.

