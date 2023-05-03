Inside this stunning character cottage for sale in grounds of 19th century Hall
A rare opportunity to own a five-bedroom cottage within the grounds of Scarborough's historic Throxenby Hall has arisen.
High Hall Cottage is a unique, semi-detached home with a large and private garden, and a self-contained one bedroom apartment.
A private road off Throxenby Lane leads to the property, with its appealing frontage that has a lawn and patio area, with parking for several vehicles.
The extensive lawned rear garden with trees and flower beds, has seating areas, a greenhouse and shed.
An entrance hall leads in to the cottage, with doors to the snug, and a spacious dining room with a bay window that gives views over the garden.
This is open plan to the kitchen that has fitted units, an integrated double oven, gas hob, and dishwasher.
A bright living room with dining area has a wall-mounted fire, and sliding doors through to a lovely conservatory with patio doors out to the garden.
The lounge has a feature fireplace, and a large bay window.
From a lobby is a door leading outside, and stairs to the first floor.
Another hallway leads to a double bedroom with an en suite walk-in shower.
There's a utility room, and a staircase up, plus a versatile mezzanine landing, and a double bedroom with storage.
From a first floor landing are two double bedrooms, one with en suite, and a bathroom.
The apartment, or annexe, is entered from the patio and has an an open plan living kitchen with dining room and fireplace.
a doubIt includes a double bedroom and an en suite with both bath and shower.
High Hall Cottage, Throxenby Lane, Scarborough, is for sale with Reeds Rains at a price of £500,000.
Call 01723 365335 for more details.
