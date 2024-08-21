Inside this stunning six-bedroom home with modern kitchen and so much space

Its three reception rooms and six bedrooms provide plenty of family space, and enduring period features add to its unique character.

An inner hall with an oval stained glass window, and w.c. off, leads in to accommodation that includes front facing, bay-windowed reception rooms.

The sitting room has a period fireplace with tiled inset and slate surround, and an oval stained glass window, while the lounge has a gas fire within a period fireplace with tiled inset and wood surround.

A rear facing dining room with a multi-fuel burning stove opens out to a verandah.

Modern units with solid wood worktops are fitted in the kitchen, that has a Belfast sink, with a free-standing Smeg cooker with extractor. Velux windows add natural light, and there's access to the garden.

A separate utility has built-in storage.

Three double rooms with period fireplaces, and a single room are off the first floor landing, with two front-facing doubles having bay windows.

The family bathroom’s modern suite includes a free standing bath, and shower unit. There's a separate w.c..

Two further double rooms are on the second floor, one with built-in wardrobes, and the other with open beams. Both can access the eaves.

To the front of the property is a walled, pebbled garden, with a driveway and parking to the side, along with a timber shed and bike store.

The lovely lawned rear garden features patios, an Indian sandstone terrace, flower beds, gazebos, an arbour seat, a summer house and a greenhouse.

This property in First Avenue, Bridlington, is for sale at £475,000, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.

1 . First Avenue, Bridlington The distinctive front view of the property, with its four double glazed bay windows. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . First Avenue, Bridlington A bay-fronted sitting room with feature period fireplace. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . First Avenue, Bridlington The attractive dining room, that has doors out to a verandah. Photo: Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington Photo Sales