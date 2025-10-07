The front aspect of the five-bedroom home that's currently for sale in Bridlington.placeholder image
The front aspect of the five-bedroom home that's currently for sale in Bridlington.

Inside this stylish family home with a conservatory and four bathrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 7th Oct 2025, 16:12 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 16:13 BST
​This contemporary, five bedroom home within a sought after area in Bridlington is on the market at £375,000.

​The impressive detached and bay fronted property is set over three floors and is light and spacious inside, designed for family life, with a bright and modern dining kitchen that has a separate utility room for added convenience.

A brightly painted front door opens to a roomy hallway with staircase leading up to the first floor.

There are two sizeable reception rooms, one with a central feature fireplace and stove, and a versatile conservatory that looks out over the garden areas. The dining room has space for a larger style table and chairs, and has panelled walls.

A ground floor w.c. completes the ground floor accommodation.

Being so spacious, the house is ideal for entertaining family and friends, and this can extend out in to the garden during the warmer months of the year.

With five bedrooms, one of which has fitted furniture, and four stylish bath and shower rooms, even members of larger families will never have to spend time waiting for a bathroom.

​An attractive pebbled rear garden adds further space and amenities to the property and is designed to be low maintenance and a peaceful retreat. It includes a raised, paved seating area, and planted borders.

A lawned front garden has hedging and a central pathway to the front door of the house.

Along with the garage there is off street parking available.

​The property is close to​ a range of local ​services and amenities, ​including schools, and ​is also well placed for handy transport link​s.

This ​modern home ​for sale in Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​, is currently for sale at an asking price of £375,000, with Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 676273​.

​More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-300-years-old-detached-character-cottage-for-sale-in-west-ayton-5342293

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-beautifully-presented-light-filled-wolds-home-for-sale-near-bridlington-5341171

The hallway, with staircase leading up.

1. Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​

The hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington

Photo Sales
A bright and modern dining kitchen.

2. Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​

A bright and modern dining kitchen. Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington

Photo Sales
A large reception room with feature fireplace.

3. Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​

A large reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington

Photo Sales
A conservatory of flexible use.

4. Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​

A conservatory of flexible use. Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Bridlington
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice