Inside this stylish family home with a conservatory and four bathrooms

​The impressive detached and bay fronted property is set over three floors and is light and spacious inside, designed for family life, with a bright and modern dining kitchen that has a separate utility room for added convenience.

A brightly painted front door opens to a roomy hallway with staircase leading up to the first floor.

There are two sizeable reception rooms, one with a central feature fireplace and stove, and a versatile conservatory that looks out over the garden areas. The dining room has space for a larger style table and chairs, and has panelled walls.

A ground floor w.c. completes the ground floor accommodation.

Being so spacious, the house is ideal for entertaining family and friends, and this can extend out in to the garden during the warmer months of the year.

With five bedrooms, one of which has fitted furniture, and four stylish bath and shower rooms, even members of larger families will never have to spend time waiting for a bathroom.

​An attractive pebbled rear garden adds further space and amenities to the property and is designed to be low maintenance and a peaceful retreat. It includes a raised, paved seating area, and planted borders.

A lawned front garden has hedging and a central pathway to the front door of the house.

Along with the garage there is off street parking available.

​The property is close to​ a range of local ​services and amenities, ​including schools, and ​is also well placed for handy transport link​s.

This ​modern home ​for sale in Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​, is currently for sale at an asking price of £375,000, with Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 676273​.

1 . Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​ The hallway, with staircase leading up. Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​ A bright and modern dining kitchen. Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​ A large reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

4 . Waterdale Close, Bridlington, East Yorkshire​ A conservatory of flexible use. Photo: Reeds Rains Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales