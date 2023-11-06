News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
A rockery with established trees, and steps up to the door, front the Weaponess Road property.A rockery with established trees, and steps up to the door, front the Weaponess Road property.
A rockery with established trees, and steps up to the door, front the Weaponess Road property.

Inside this stylish south Scarborough home with five bedrooms

This tardis-style semi within a quiet location to the south side of Scarborough has great family appeal, and includes a sizeable lawned garden.
By Sally Burton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:31 GMT

The five-bedroom property's interior is a stylish mix of both modern and traditional.

An entrance hallway with period decorative detail, a charming window seat, and wood panelling that extends to the walls alongside the stairs to the first floor, leads in to the main house and its three reception rooms.

These include a large living room with a stunning bay window admitting plenty of natural light, and a feature fireplace with wood surround.

There's a formal dining room, that has ample space for a large dining suite, and features a central fireplace and bay window, then a snug room with a cosy wood burning stove within a recess with a wooden mantel.

The bright and long dining kitchen is fitted with wooden base units and worktops, with space for a range oven and range of appliances.

A ground floor w.c. completes this level.

To the first floor are four individually styled, spacious double bedrooms, some of which have period fireplaces as features.

An elegant main house bathroom has both a bath and a separate step-in shower cubicle within its suite.

To the second floor is the master bedroom that has a feature free standing bath mounted on a platform tier within the room, and an en-suite w.c. facility.

A substantial lawned garden with mature plants and shrubs lies above steps to the rear of the house, while a rockery garden with steps gives an attractive frontage.

This home in Weaponness Valley Road, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £350,000, with Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-captivating-cottage-with-annexe-and-more-in-sought-after-village-4394803

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-captivating-three-bedroom-cottage-in-robin-hoods-bay-4387101

A section of the traditional style hallway, with a window seat and staircase up.

1. Weaponness Valley Road, Scarborough

A section of the traditional style hallway, with a window seat and staircase up. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
The extensive kitchen with diner has wooden units and worktops.

2. Weaponness Valley Road, Scarborough

The extensive kitchen with diner has wooden units and worktops. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
An alternative view of the well-lit dining .

3. Weaponness Valley Road, Scarborough

An alternative view of the well-lit dining . Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
Panelled walls are a feature of the entrance hallway and staircase.

4. Weaponness Valley Road, Scarborough

Panelled walls are a feature of the entrance hallway and staircase. Photo: Liam Darrell Estate Agents, Scarborough

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough