Look inside this detached, bespoke and Passivhaus certified home in a great location

The attractive and sizeable home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, with stunning gardens, that along with many windows in the house, look out over the vista that stretches out below.

There is also a block paved driveway and turning area leading to a double detached garage.

From the entrance hall, a bespoke staircase leads up to the first floor landing, and there are two ground floor double bedrooms, with a bathroom, another separate w.c., a utility room, and a stylish breakfast kitchen and diner with sliding doors that lead out to the rear garden.

A full length lounge with picture windows showcases the views, and features a unique commissioned stained glass window and a striking granite feature fireplace.

Three further bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom are on the first floor. The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room.

Exposed overhead oak beams feature throughout the interior, that is light and airy throughout, and employs both traditional and modern elements to create a mix of style with comfort.

The property is triple glazed with the heating system run by an air source heat pump, and benefits from an air purification with conditioning system which is fully filtered as it enters and leaves the house.

These measures contribute to the property being both cost effective and energy efficient.

Hunmanby village has a good choice of local amenities coupled with convenient transport links to the nearby coastal towns of Scarborough, Filey, and Bridlington.

This home in Muston Road, Hunmanby, Filey, has an asking price of £700,000, and is for sale with CPH Property Services, Scarborough, tel. 01723 352235.

