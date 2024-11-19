The front aspect of Orchard Lodge, in its attractive village setting.The front aspect of Orchard Lodge, in its attractive village setting.
The front aspect of Orchard Lodge, in its attractive village setting.

See inside this property with thriving guesthouse, award-winning restaurant, orchard and gardens

By Sally Burton
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:15 GMT
This opportunity to buy a small hotel within five miles of the coast, with six letting rooms, a restaurant with 32 covers, a separate bar and attractive outdoor setting with an orchard is a rare one, and due to the current owners' retirement.

Attractive Orchard Lodge ​has run to date as a successful guest house and restaurant in a serene rural setting.

Th​e well-established business features ​stylish guest rooms, ​with a restaurant​ known for its excellent food​ and frequented both by locals and visitors to the area.

With potential for expansion or further development, ​the sale​ of Orchard Lodge includes most fixtures, fittings, and the potential ​for an easy take over of the business​, that has AA 5 ​Star Silver rated ​accommodation​, and a 2 AA Rosette restaurant, with a 2023/24 Good Food Award​.

​Currently the owners choose to operate for ​around nine month​s of the year​, which gives scope to develop the business further over 12 months, ​or offer lunches, ​weddings, afternoon teas,​ glamping or other pursuits.

​With the property is a self contained three​-bedroom owners​' property​, attached to the business ​but with separate central heating.

​There is also planning permission in place for ​two shepherd huts in the ​orchard​, or paddock, where water and electricity suppl​ies are already installed.

​Guest house accommodation includes six ​super king or ​twin ​en ​suite ​bedrooms​, with the restaurant, and a summer house in the garden.

​Further options for future use include the possiblity of using the property as a large holiday let or multi-generational home.

The property falls under the rural business rate relief scheme, and is Band D Council tax for the owners’ home premises.

There is an oil central heating system, and LPG cookers in place, with mains drainage.

​​Orchard Lodge, North Street, Flixton, Scarborough, is currently for sale at an asking price of £875,000, with Harris-Shields Collection, Scarborough, tel. 01723 341557.

The property's reception area.

Orchard Lodge, North Street, Flixton, Scarborough

The property's reception area.

A guests' lounge, with fireplace and stove.

Orchard Lodge, North Street, Flixton, Scarborough

A guests' lounge, with fireplace and stove.

The breakfast and dining room.

Orchard Lodge, North Street, Flixton, Scarborough

The breakfast and dining room.

Six guest bedrooms with en suites are similar in design.

Orchard Lodge, North Street, Flixton, Scarborough

Six guest bedrooms with en suites are similar in design.

