Inside this super-stylish eco-build, for sale in prime Scarborough location

This modern, eco-friendly home with contemporary style interior and a 'secret garden' is for sale at £750,000.

Built recently by a company that has featured on the Channel 4 TV show Grand Designs, the property is described by the estate agents as a 'superb statement build'.

With an accent on space, light and volume, the swish house interior has an open plan living and dining kitchen with a central island, fitted units and doors to outside, a separate pantry or 'prep kitchen', further versatile living space, a modern shower room, and a plant room to the ground floor.

There's a feature staircase to a gallery landing, with four large bedrooms on the first floor.

The main bedroom has its own en suite facility and a dressing room, and there is a stylish and modern house bathroom.

The property has triple glazing throughout and is heated using an air sourced heat pump system, with underfloor heating.

Outside are stunning and extensive lawned gardens with established trees, plants, and shrubs, a water feature, and several seating areas, some of which can be accessed through bi-fold doors from rooms within the house.

There's also a large garage and a further private room that could suit a whole variety of uses.

A secret garden area adds to the allure of the property.

Newby is a sought after suburb, around two miles from the centre of Scarborough, and south of Scalby Beck. It is a particularly popular area of choice for families.

This home in Throxenby Lane, Newby, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £750,000, with Tipple Underwood estate agents, Scarborough.

For more information about the property, contact the agents on 01723 350299.

