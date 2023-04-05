See inside this grand terraced home, for sale in a prime Scarborough location

This impressive home is in a great location for families, and has as much character inside as is shown by its exterior.

Its rooms are large with striking features, and quite grand in some cases.

They comprise a spacious entrance hall with rooms leading off, and an overhead gallery landing, a large breakfast kitchen with fitted units, a pantry and an added utility room, and the dining room, with a period fireplace, that leads through to a charming arboretum to the rear of the house.

A feature fireplace is a focal point of the lounge, that has both a bay window and a sash window allowing plenty of natural light to flood in.

On the first floor is an unusual feature - a mezzanine landing with a glass ceiling.

Three individually styled bedrooms are at this level, along with a family bathroom.

A glass feature skylight is a feature of the second floor, where there are three further impressive bedrooms. Most of the bedrooms have fireplaces and some have wardrobes.

Outdoor living space includes a rear garden with plants and shrubs, a patio that's ideal for entertaining and alfresco dining, with lights, and there's an outdoor storage area with w.c. and wash basin.

This sought after residential area near to the Holbeck and Esplanade areas, is also close to a selection of schools, the Clock Tower, and South Cliff Gardens, with the town centre and south bay within easy reach.​

The property in Esplanade Road, Scarborough, is for sale at £380,000, with Hunters, Scarborough, tel. 01723 336760​.

