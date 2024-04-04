This beautifully updated home overlooking the sea has hit the market in Sandsend

With lovely landscaped gardens, and a garden studio, the 1910 property has undergone much extension and renovation by the current owners, and is pristine inside..

It has a modern kitchen, fitted in 2022, and underfloor heating below engineered oak floorboards, throughout the ground floor and in bathrooms.

From the entrance hall, oak flooring in herringbone design extends to light and airy living space with a bay window, floor-to-ceiling windows and glazed doors.

The Neptune kitchen includes an island unit and breakfast bar, and there's a larder, integrated appliances, a gas and induction hob and a separate utility area with full height units.

The dining room has space for a larger style table and chairs, while a lovely sitting room looks over the landscaped garden, and has access to the side garden via a galvanized steel outdoor staircase.

Above the sitting room extension is a reinforced flat roof with potential as a roof terrace with sea views, subject to planning.

On the first floor, the bay-fronted main bedroom suite has far reaching coastal views, with an en suite bathroom that includes a washbasin vanity unit, and a freestanding bath. Along with two further bedrooms is a house bathroom.

One bedroom has stairs up to a mezzanine sleeping platform.

The all-season garden studio has a small hallway, then a bedroom with Neptune timber wall cladding, and views over Mulgrave Woods. An en suite bathroom with underfloor heating also yields outstanding views.

Situated on a no-through road, the house has a pretty front garden and gravelled forecourt that provides one parking space, with two allocated parking spaces on the road.

Landscaped gardens, designed by an RHS Silver Medallist in the Young Garden Designer of the Year category, wrap around the house and give year-round colour, with paved terraces and decking, raised beds, topiarized shrubs, herbaceous borders, ornamental trees and grasses.

There is a pergola and a secure shed, with external lighting and three external sockets.

Beyond the detached studio is a fenced area belonging to 16 Meadowfields, with a right of way that connects neighbouring gardens.

Further on is an area with an office studio that is currently let by the Mulgrave Estate to the owners of 16 Meadowfields for £175 per annum.

Sandsend, just two miles from Whitby, is known for its long white sandy beach, and its own bay sheltered by cliffs.

16 Meadowfields, Sandsend, Whitby is for sale at £895,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672.

