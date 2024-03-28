A view of the period farmhouse in Snainton, with the stone barn to the rear.A view of the period farmhouse in Snainton, with the stone barn to the rear.
Peek inside this updated 1850s farmhouse, for sale with gardens, barn and paddock

This fabulous lifestyle opportunity comes with the sale of a stunning 1850s farmhouse, a barn and 1.6 acres of land in a lovely village known for its cottages and surrounding countryside, close to Scarborough.
The property is environmentally friendly with solar PV, solar water heating, biomass heating and an air source heat pump. It also has south-facing gardens, field views, and plenty of potential for development.

Inside the farmhouse is a large kitchen with diner that has underfloor heating, exposed beams, a charming window seat and a breakfast bar. It features a working wood-fired range and Rayburn, with further integrated appliances.

Two reception rooms lead off the hallway with original tiled flooring: both have cosy log burners, and exposed floorboards.

A rear porch links to the utility room, then beyond that is the stone-built barn with power and heating. A ground floor shower room has underfloor heating.

Four spacious bedrooms are on the first floor, with a family bathroom, while the second floor has two bedrooms with views across fields.

There's a large parking area, and gardens with a flower and vegetable plot, an orchard, and a paddock of around an acre, with an insulated shed that has power, and two greenhouses with power and light.

The scope with this property, currently run as a cut-flower farm, is immense.

Snainton lies close to the North York Moors National Park with its walking and cycling trails and bridleways.

The village has a primary school in the catchment for Scalby School, traditional pubs, a butcher's and a fish and chip shop.

This property in High Street, Snainton, is priced at £520,000, with Hunters, Scarborough.

The beamed kitchen with diner has underfloor heating, a working wood-fired range and Rayburn, and many integrated appliances.

