Rare chance to buy a 'tucked away' £1m family home in Scalby

This detached and fully renovated property has the advantage of extensive gardens with woodland, and a one-bedroom annexe.

Quietly located at the end of a private drive, four-bedroomed South Beck Cottage has underfloor heating to most of the ground floor and parts of the first floor.

Cedar cladding adds to the grandeur of the reception hall, with its bespoke staircase and decorative iron balustrade leading up to the gallery landing with feature windows.

From the hallway is a spacious lounge with feature fireplace and multi-fuel stove, a sitting room with an 'Esse' log burner, and the bespoke, contemporary living kitchen with fitted units, integrated appliances and a central island.

A lantern skylight allows natural light to pour in, while a multi-fuel cooking stove warms the living area.

A cloakroom, shower room, and a study or fifth bedroom are also accessed from the hallway, while a utility and porch are to the rear.

All four bedrooms lead off the landing, the main one having built-in wardrobes, a dressing room and a luxurious en suite bathroom.

There's a further family bathroom and a shower room.

The useful annexe has its own entrance, and comprises an open-plan living, dining and sun room, a fitted kitchen, and upstairs, a spacious bedroom and a bathroom.

There is driveway parking, and a garage.

Extensive lawned gardens include a patio, and a versatile log cabin with light and power, plus an open-sided Yorkshire barn.

The main house provides accessible living, with a ramp to the main entrance that is suitable for wheelchairs.

The property also has cabling in place, to install solar panels.

South Beck Cottage, Hackness Road, Scalby, Scarborough, is for sale at £1m, with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The grand staircase with iron balustrade rises to the gallery landing from the hallway.

Spacious and bright ground floor rooms have an appealing warmth.

The open plan living and dining kitchen.

The bespoke kitchen with central island has a lantern ceiling feature.