Inside this village home with unique blend of rustic charm and modern living

An entrance room in to The Shires has a brick feature fireplace with multi-fuel burner, panelling, and understairs storage, and an inglenook fireplace in the living room has a gas-burning stove along with a gallery mezzanine, and doors to a rear lobby with stable door to the garden.

A beamed cloakroom has a recently re-fitted suite with an oval handbasin and marble top.

French doors lead out from the beamed dining room with its arched window, exposed brick work, and stripped flooring, while the open plan kitchen with lounge and breakfast room has bespoke fitted units with granite worktops, and a brick alcove for a range cooker. There's an integrated dishwasher, and larder cupboards.

One of two utility rooms has an integrated fridge, and a snug has French doors to the garden.

A gallery landing leads to a further landing, and bedrooms.

One dual-aspect bedroom with fitted furniture has an en suite with a double shower, marble washbasin vanity unit, and a jacuzzi bath, plus a sound system.

There's a study to the gallery mezzanine with exposed trusses, and a further mezzanine overlooks the lounge.

An updated bathroom with shower and modern oval bath completes the first floor.

The single garage with remote door, power and light could be restored to a double if required, and an annexe has a multi-fuel fire, with electric ventilation panels, WiFi, power and light. There is loft access with WiFi, that could potentially become further living space.

Private, south-facing garden space has decked seating, with shrubs, and security lighting.

The Shires, 31 Main Street, Beeford, is for sale at £725,000 with Willowgreen, Driffield, tel. 01377 310077.

An impressive entrance to the property.

A stunning stone fireplace in this reception room with gallery landing.

The beamed dining room.

The open plan living kitchen with diner.