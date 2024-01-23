News you can trust since 1882
Chestnut Barn stands within impressive gardens and has a double garage.

Inside this luxury barn conversion with stunning open plan living kitchen

This barn conversion in a pretty Wolds village, mid-way between Scarborough and Bridlington, is large and luxurious.
By Sally Burton
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 09:07 GMT

Spacious and bright Chestnut Barn has an open plan living kitchen space as the heart of the home, with integrated NEFF appliances in the kitchen, a breakfast bar and bi-folding doors that lead out to a stunning Japanese garden.

There's a beamed living room with a feature brick fireplace and stove, a home office, w.c. and one bedroom at ground floor level.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms with open vaulted ceilings, two of which have en suite facilities, and a modern family bathroom.

The property has sizeable grounds, with a well-stocked rear garden and a large front garden, that leads to the drive and double garage.

Wold Newton is a sought-after Yorkshire Wolds village, that is situated nine miles from both Scarborough and Bridlington, and is closer to both Hunmanby and Filey.

The quietly situated luxury property is offered for sale with no forward chain.

Chestnut Barn, Butt Lane, Wold Newton, is priced at £715,000, with Carter Jonas, York.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

The bright and airy, open plan interior of the property.

1. Chestnut Barn, Butt Lane, Wold Newton

The bright and airy, open plan interior of the property. Photo: Carter Jonas, York

A terrace leads down to the Japanese garden.

2. Chestnut Barn, Butt Lane, Wold Newton

A terrace leads down to the Japanese garden. Photo: Carter Jonas, York

An impressive entrance hall.

3. Chestnut Barn, Butt Lane, Wold Newton

An impressive entrance hall. Photo: Carter Jonas, York

A beamed living room with feature fireplace.

4. Chestnut Barn, Butt Lane, Wold Newton

A beamed living room with feature fireplace. Photo: Carter Jonas, York

