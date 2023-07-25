News you can trust since 1882
Exterior view of the hotel that became famous on TV as Heartbeat's 'Aidensfield Arms'.Exterior view of the hotel that became famous on TV as Heartbeat's 'Aidensfield Arms'.
Exterior view of the hotel that became famous on TV as Heartbeat's 'Aidensfield Arms'.

Inside TV's iconic 'Heartbeat' pub near Whitby that's for sale at £175,000

Fans of the much loved TV series Heartbeat now have a chance to buy its iconic hostelry, known as The Aidensfield Arms, on the open market.
By Sally Burton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:56 BST

The Goathland Hotel has been in the same family for 40 years, and is now available due to retirement, with the business and lease, which runs until 2030, up for grabs.

In the world famous TV series, set in the 1960s, many pivotal scenes have taken place in the traditional village pub, where bubbly barmaid Gina Ward, played by Tricia Penrose, would be pulling the pints, often for key members of the local constabulary.

Advertised on Rightmove, the unique property offers nine bedrooms, eight of which have en suite facilities, a residents' lounge, a bar garden and a car park, and even an ice cream parlour with a shop, plus three-bedroom proprietor's accommodation.

The hotel is prominently situated on the village's main road, between the shops and the steam railway.

The Heartbeat series ran from 1992 to 2010, placing picturesque Goathland firmly on the map as a tourist attraction, and its episodes are still enjoyed by fans the world over.

The Goathland Hotel, Goathland, Whitby, YO22 5LY is for sale at £175,000, with Barry Crux and Company Ltd, York.

Contact the agent on 01904 659990 for more information.

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-palatial-flat-for-sale-in-one-of-scarboroughs-landmark-properties-4229940

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-the-contemporary-open-plan-interior-of-this-farmhouse-for-sale-near-whitby-4225378

The traditional style bar inside the famous hostelry.

