See inside this palatial flat for sale in one of Scarborough's landmark properties

A property designed for grandeur, as requested by one of Scarborough's former Mayors, has a prestigious apartment now available to buy.

The Belvedere was built in 1885 for Lord George Beeforth as a ‘gentleman’s residence’ of note.

Its outstanding features include intricate carved oak panelling, stained-glass windows, and ornate decorative work.

The property was converted to eight apartments over three floors around 40 years ago, and Number One has the south facing portion of the ground floor.

Its private grounds include the quirky feature of a subway tunnel to a wild garden that looks out over the sea.

A communal lobby leads to the central hall with striking oak staircase and almost a wall of stained glass windows.

The apartment’s hallway has an original fireplace, and leads to the open plan living kitchen, with bespoke units, a granite-topped central island, and a separate living area with fireplace.

Original oak panelling remains in the front reception room, that has a feature fireplace and a side 'snug' with a view.

A rear hallway with cloakroom leads to the orangery with its vaulted ceiling, and doors out to south and west facing private gardens.

Spiral stairs go up to a home office.

There are three large bedrooms, with a master suite including a shower room, to the ground floor and two on the lower ground floor with an en-suite, and a house bathroom. French doors open to a patio area with steps up to the garden.

A utility and original wine cellar add to facilities, and the flat has its own garage.

​Number One, The Belvedere. Esplanade, Scarborough, is for sale with Cundalls, Pickering, at £650,000, with 12.5 per cent shared ownership of the freehold. More details from the agents, tel. 01751 472766.

