See the contemporary, open plan interior of this farmhouse for sale near Whitby

A modernised farmhouse in a rural hamlet not far from Whitby, with a paddock and outbuildings, has come up for sale.

Shrubbies Farm includes a stunning, contemporary three-bedroom home that has gardens, and country views.

Its 1.5 acre paddock and additional stone buildings give scope for potential barn conversions, or equestrian interests.

The farmhouse's stylish interior includes a double height open plan kitchen with reception room.

This space has a feature spiral staircase with gallery landing, to the first floor, and a modern kitchen with breakfast bar and range of integrated appliances.

From the kitchen, there is a lounge and separate dining room made open plan by double doors. Other ground floor rooms include a utility, a wet room with shower and a w.c..The three bedrooms and a house bathroom with both bath and separate shower, are above, and there's a loft accessed by pull down ladders, that could become another bedroom.A gravel courtyard with lawn fronts the farmhouse, with parking space.

There are four outbuildings with potential for conversion into cottages or possibly a coach house style property, allowing access to the large rear garden and paddock. There is also a double garage.

Shrubbies Farm, Mickleby, is for sale at £625,000, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

