News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
An overview of the farmhouse and buildings, in its setting of glorious countryside.An overview of the farmhouse and buildings, in its setting of glorious countryside.
An overview of the farmhouse and buildings, in its setting of glorious countryside.

See the contemporary, open plan interior of this farmhouse for sale near Whitby

A modernised farmhouse in a rural hamlet not far from Whitby, with a paddock and outbuildings, has come up for sale.
By Sally Burton
Published 20th Jul 2023, 08:50 BST

Shrubbies Farm includes a stunning, contemporary three-bedroom home that has gardens, and country views.

Its 1.5 acre paddock and additional stone buildings give scope for potential barn conversions, or equestrian interests.

The farmhouse's stylish interior includes a double height open plan kitchen with reception room.

This space has a feature spiral staircase with gallery landing, to the first floor, and a modern kitchen with breakfast bar and range of integrated appliances.

From the kitchen, there is a lounge and separate dining room made open plan by double doors. Other ground floor rooms include a utility, a wet room with shower and a w.c..The three bedrooms and a house bathroom with both bath and separate shower, are above, and there's a loft accessed by pull down ladders, that could become another bedroom.A gravel courtyard with lawn fronts the farmhouse, with parking space.

There are four outbuildings with potential for conversion into cottages or possibly a coach house style property, allowing access to the large rear garden and paddock. There is also a double garage.

Shrubbies Farm, Mickleby, is for sale at £625,000, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, and is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-at-this-versatile-super-size-semi-for-sale-in-robin-hoods-bay-4217554

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-beamed-character-cottage-thats-new-on-the-market-4223185

The contemporary interior of the farmhouse, with spiral staircase.

1. Shrubbies Farm, Mickleby

The contemporary interior of the farmhouse, with spiral staircase. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby

Photo Sales
A modern kitchen with breakfast bar.

2. Shrubbies Farm, Mickleby

A modern kitchen with breakfast bar. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby

Photo Sales
An alternative view of the open plan arrangement.

3. Shrubbies Farm, Mickleby

An alternative view of the open plan arrangement. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby

Photo Sales
A bright and spacious dining room.

4. Shrubbies Farm, Mickleby

A bright and spacious dining room. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3