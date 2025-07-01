Stylish semi-detached cottage in 'ideal location' has extra space to offer

The charming four bedroom home has plenty of character along with comfort, and is surprisingly spacious inside, with versatile living options to suit the varying needs of families.

​At the heart of the home is a stylish and sizeable kitchen with dining area, that has a double oven, hob, and ample space for a larger style dining table, so ideal for family meals or for entertaining guests.

In the living room is a cosy log burner for the cooler months of the year, while an additional sitting room, also with its own log burner, is a second option for time spent relaxing.

The ​ground floor family bathroom ​has a four-piece suite​ that includes both a bath and separate shower, and there's an additional​ w.c..

​All four spacious​ and individually designed bedrooms​ are above on the first floor, each offering plenty of natural light and ​personal space.

One of the stand​ out features of this property is ​its ​versatile outbuilding​, which is of a size to make it exceptionally useful.

Spread over two levels in a maisonette layout, it includes two rooms and ​a w.c..

Among the many uses it could be ideal for are entertainment ​rooms, guest accommodation, a home office​ or studio​, or ​an annex​e - subject to ​any necessary planning consents .

​The lawned garden ​with this property also offers plenty of private space, ideal for ​those who enjoy​ spending time outdoors​, with established trees and shrubs, and a raised, decked seating area,

​A garage provid​es extra storage or practical workspace​ if desired and there is off-road parking.

​With lovely countryside all around Buckton, and the coast in close proximity, this flexible family home close to Bempton RSPB reserve has much to offer those who love wildlife and countryside, along with sea air.

The village has a local pub, several historic buildings, and a thriving community, with village events taking place throughout the year.

​This home, in Main Street, Buckton, Bridlington​, is for sale at £440,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

