Inside vast modern home with five reception rooms and games room with bar

Surrounded by scenic countryside and on the fringe of Beeford village, the high spec home with ground source heating and solar panels is described by the agents as: "ideal for families, for entertaining or even for running a business from home".

With energy-efficient features, and 22.79 acres of well-kept land, it has a large barn and easy access to Bridlington, Driffield and beyond.

Accommodation within the main house includes a spacious open-plan living, dining and fitted kitchen area with a 21-foot window and open views, a hallway with an arresting fireplace and staircase, a large games room with a bar, and an impressive master bedroom suite along with three other sizeable double bedrooms and two contemporary bathrooms.

Ceiling beams add the rustic touch to several rooms.

There's the chance to generate a solid income while living a peaceful rural life near the coast, with the barn and yard presenting yet more potential, being ideal for storage, a workshop or for basing a business there.

Agents Fine and Country said: "We see this working brilliantly as a private residence, a wedding venue, or even a luxury rural business base.

"Properties like this don’t come along often — especially not with this level of finish and so much included."

Surrounding towns and villages provide plenty of amenities, including sporting facilities, and dining out or pub options.

There is access to a bridle path that runs adjacent to the property at the bottom of the drive.

This home in Gembling, East Riding of Yorkshire, YO25 8HS​, is for sale at a price of £1,350,000, with Fine and Country, Willerby, tel. 01482 420999.

