See inside fabulous period home with annexe that's seen full restoration

The Saddler's is a double-fronted property with timeless appeal.
Along with the versatile living space in the main house there is an adjoining two-bedroom annexe that could suit many purposes, from guest accommodation, to an ideal setting for extended family, or as a let to generate income.
A main house entrance hall leads on to a bespoke kitchen with handcrafted units and oak worktops, twin Belfast sinks, and a central island.
The dining room has French doors out to the garden, while the light and spacious lounge features a bay window with shutters, an exposed brick fireplace, and a cosy wood-burning stove.
A bright playroom and a w.c. complete the ground level.
Four double bedrooms are all accessed from a gallery landing, along with a stylish shower room, and a family bathroom with roll-top bath and separate shower unit. The annexe has its own entrance and includes a hallway, w.c., kitchen and utility, a living room, and a sun room that overlooks the gardens.
Upstairs are two bedrooms and a bathroom. With around an acre of landscaped, lawned gardens that feature climbing roses, mature trees and colourful planted borders, are south-facing seating areas with peace and privacy.
A raised deck and gravelled space are great for entertaining, and along with a detached double garage are outbuildings that include an attached barn with the potential for conversion subject to planning approval, two brick-built outhouses, and timber sheds.
Kilham village has its own primary school, an historic church, a pub and a village shop, and is surrounded by lovely countryside, while within easy reach of Bridlington and Driffield.
The Saddler's, Church Street, Kilham, has an asking price of £730,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.
More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-idyllic-thornton-le-dale-cottage-with-three-bedrooms-and-south-facing-garden-5260026
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-beautifully-updated-1920s-home-for-sale-in-village-setting-5248770