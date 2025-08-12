See inside fabulous period home with annexe that's seen full restoration

The Saddler's is a double-fronted property with timeless appeal.

Along with the versatile living space in the main house there is an adjoining two-bedroom annexe that could suit many purposes, from guest accommodation, to an ideal setting for extended family, or as a let to generate income.

​A main house entrance hall ​leads on to a bespoke kitchen with handcrafted units​ and oak worktops, twin Belfast sinks, and a central island.

The dining room ​has French doors​ out to the garden, while ​the light and spacious lounge​ features a bay window with shutters, an exposed brick fireplace, and a ​cosy wood-burning stove.

A ​bright playroom and a w.c. complete the ground​ ​level.

​Four double bedrooms are all accessed from a galler​y landing​, along with a stylish shower room, and a family bathroom with roll-top bath and separate shower​ unit. The annexe has its own entrance and includes a hallway, w​.c​., kitchen​ and utility, ​a living room, and ​a sun room ​that overlook​s the gardens.

Upstairs are two​ bedrooms and a bathroo​m. ​With around an acre of landscaped​, lawned gardens​ that feature climbing roses, mature trees​ and colourful​ planted borders,​ a​re ​s​outh-facing seating areas​ with peace and privacy.

A raised deck and gravelled​ space ​are great for entertaining​, and along with a detached double garage are outbuildings​ that include an attached barn with ​the potential for conversion ​subject to planning approval, two brick-built outhouses, and timber sheds.

​Kilham village has its own primary school, an historic church, a pub and a village shop, and is surrounded by lovely countryside, while within easy reach of Bridlington and Driffield.

The Saddler's, Church Street, Kilham​, has an asking price of £730,000, with Hunters, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.

1 . The Saddler's, Church Street, Kilham​ The bespoke kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . The Saddler's, Church Street, Kilham​ A large, bay fronted reception room has a central fireplace with stove, and alcoves with built-in shelving. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . The Saddler's, Church Street, Kilham​ Flexible space with ceiling beams attracts plenty of natural light. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales

4 . The Saddler's, Church Street, Kilham​ One of the bright and spacious double bedrooms. Photo: Hunters, Bridlington Photo Sales