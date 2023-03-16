Look at all that this fabulous village property with stables has to offer...

This family home has it all - a plush modern interior with a high spec kitchen and basement cinema room, gardens with exceptional views, stables, an office and a large barn.

New Manor House, Rudston, is a versatile property of character that stands within just short of an acre.

A private and gated, tree-lined drive leads up to the house and its gravelled parking area.

Inside, the bespoke hand-crafted kitchen includes fitted units with oak worktops and a granite topped island.

There's an integrated dishwasher and freezer, a wine cooler fridge, and an 'Electrolux' microwave. Space is available for an AGA range cooker.

A snug area flows through from the kitchen and has bi-fold doors to a raised sun terrace that has far-reaching views.

The cellar or basement is accessed from the inner hall and is currently a cinema room, but could serve equally well as a games room or other.

Both the sitting and dining rooms have outdoor access, the former with patio doors to the garden, and a multi-fuel stove within stone surround as a feature.Bi-fold doors open from the dining room to an outdoor patio, ideal for entertaining in the summer.

A focal point of this room too is the double-aspect multi-fuel burning stove.

A study area, utility or boot room, and guest w.c. complete the ground floor.

First floor rooms lead off the landing and include a master bedroom with a contemporary en-suite that has a free standing bath and a double walk-in shower unit, plus a dressing room with fitted wardrobes.

This room has stunning views from every one of its windows, and its window seating has hidden storage.

Three further bedrooms are at this level, and a house bathroom with a corner bath, and a double walk-in shower.Walled and hedged gardens with shrubs and trees are extensive and look out over open fields, while an Indian stone sun terrace stretches across the rear of the property… perfect for warm weather relaxation, or for dining al fresco.Along with a double stable block is a barn building with light and power, and a roller shutter door.

Another outbuilding with light and power is currently a home office, but could potentially be converted to an annexe.Rudston is a small and pretty village with a local pub, that lies close to Bridlington and not far from Driffield.

New Manor House, Rudston, is priced at £595,000 with Boutique Property Shop, Malton, tel. 07515 763622.

To see details of this property in full, visit www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/132496523#/?channel=RES_BUY

1 . New Manor House, Rudston The bespoke, hand-made kitchen and diner with central island and rustic fireplace with stove. Photo: Boutique Property Shop Photo Sales

2 . New Manor House, Rudston, The cellar, or basement has been fashioned in to a cinema room. Photo: Boutique Property Shop Photo Sales

3 . New Manor House, Rudston A bright sitting room with central fireplace and patio doors out to the gardens. Photo: Boutique Property Shop Photo Sales

4 . New Manor House, Rudston The dual aspect multi-fuel stove is a feature in the dining room, that also has patio doors leading outside Photo: Boutique Property Shop Photo Sales