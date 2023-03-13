Must see - an exceptional farmhouse with unique accommodation range on market at £1.75m

An immaculate village farmhouse, with a range of impressive and quirky holiday lets that include a tree house and converted cow shed, is for sale for £1,750,000.

With the ability to accommodate up to 26 guests, the property has, in the past, hosted weddings in its special venue with bar, and events such as yoga retreats.

Visitors can stay in wood cabins, a retro caravan, granary, summerhouse and more. Most accommodate two guests, while the well equipped cottage, linked by a lockable door to the main house, has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a patio garden from a conservatory, with its main rooms.

There is considered potential for increased turnover with this going concern, should the new owners wish to pursue it.

Dale Farm House itself is a lovely period property dating back to 1789, with three double bedrooms and two loft rooms, that has been carefully updated, while retaining original features such as fireplaces and beamed ceilings.

On the ground floor is a lounge, sitting room and conservatory room, with a kitchen and dining room hub, plus a utility room.

Three double bedrooms with feature fireplaces, and a house bathroom are on the first floor, with a main bedroom and en suite, then two more rooms are above.

Set in around three acres of scenic grounds, the farmhouse has an enviable location in pretty Hunmanby village, that nudges the Yorkshire Wolds while being close to the coast, and amenities of Scarborough and Filey.

The attached cottage could be made an extension of the farmhouse, an annexe or alternative.

There are two garages, parking, mature gardens and various other buildings and facilities.

Dale Farm House, Bartindale Road, Hunmanby, Scarborough, is for sale at the price of £1,750,000 with Rural Scene.

Call the agents on 01264 850700 for more details.

