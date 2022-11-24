Look inside this family home that's close to the beach, shops and schools

This sizeable family home which is just a few minutes' walk from the south beach is not just recommended for its location - it has great space and character throughout its interior, with six bedrooms split over two floors.

The hallway of the detached property is impressive, with a stained glass sash window and a period tiled floor, plus under stairs storage.

There's a spacious front facing lounge with a bay window admitting plenty of natural light, and a feature fireplace that has a wooden surround with cast iron inset.

To the rear of the house is the kitchen with diner, that is fitted with units and solid oak work tops. With two windows, one being a sash bay window, there is an integrated dishwasher, and a multi-fuel burning stove.

A separate utility room has a door out to the rear garden, and there is a ground floor cloakroom.

First floor bedrooms include two doubles and a single, one of the doubles having a feature fireplace and a bay window.

Within the spacious family bathroom at this level is a free standing roll top bath, and a large shower cubicle.

Two more double bedrooms, a single, and a shower room are on the floor above.An enclosed garden is to the rear of the house with a lawn and paved and decked patio areas, with a gazebo. There's an additional brick-built outbuilding.There's a pebbled and paved area fronting the property with a private driveway to the side that leads to the garage.

Its proximity to shops, schools and amenities, and easy transport links help to make this property a great choice for families.

This house in Trafalgar Crescent, Bridlington, is currently for sale at £379,950 with Belt Estate Agents, Bridlington.

Call the agents on 01262 672253 for more information.

