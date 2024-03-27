Must see: Elegant, updated Georgian townhouse close to the beach hits the market

Not only that, but the distinguished five-floor home is also within easy walking distance of the beach.

The property has been refurbished over many years by the current owners, who took great care to preserve the Georgian Adam features such as fireplaces and ornate plasterwork.

Contemporary style and comfort that has been introduced gives the interior a modern edge that blends beautifully with the period character features within the house.

Dating from the late eighteenth century, the property was built and owned originally by bankers and ship owners.

More recently it has been a family home, and has also offered guest accommodation.

Two stunning reception rooms with period fireplaces and original decorative plaster work are off the main hall on the ground floor, with a majestic staircase leading up to the first floor.

Further rooms off the hallway include the modern open plan family kitchen with diner, and a dining room.

The useful utility room and a pantry are found on the lower ground floor, that has access to the terraced gardens.

There are seven bedrooms all together, with a study or home office, and two spacious bathrooms.

A walled forecourt garden is on the north side of the house, with a large terraced garden that has a sheltered terrace for spending time outside in the summer, on the south side. This leads down to Springvale where there is a detached double garage with versatile artist’s studio, and parking space.

This property that is currently for sale in Union Place, Whitby, is offered at a price of £895,000, by Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk.

