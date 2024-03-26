See inside this Grade ll listed apartment that stands on Scarborough's Esplanade.

With magnificent views of the sea and over the harbour, the spacious two-bedroom apartment has allocated parking in its own garage, and a section of the underground cellar is also part of the property.

Historic Red Court is a grand Grade II listed building dating back to around 1905, and was originally built as a summer retreat for Alfred Shuttleworth, chairman of engineering firm Clayton and Shuttleworth Ltd..

Designed at the outset as a luxurious sea-view residence, Red Court has been converted into stunning individual apartment and this one, currently for sale, has been carefully updated to include a range of modern comforts.

The two-bedroom flat also has two bathrooms.

A distinctive feature within its walls is a concealed door in one bedroom, that cleverly divides the space to create a versatile office or dining area.

The communal entrance leads to an inner hallway, then the large lounge and dining area. Exceptional views of Scarborough Castle and the sea provide a picturesque backdrop to daily life or special occasions.

A private central courtyard garden with plenty of greenery is a quiet place for residents to enjoy.

There's also a communal conservatory adjacent to the garden, which is a lovely and versatile facility.

A gated, cobbled stable yard that adjoins the property has been used as a filming location for a well-known television drama.

Off-street parking is available at the front of the building, along with a dedicated single garage that is exclusive to the flat.

This apartment, Red Court, The Esplanade, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £325,000, with Andrew Cowen estate agency, tel. Scarborough 01723 377707.

