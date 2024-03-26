The majestic building that has views of the sea and the harbour.The majestic building that has views of the sea and the harbour.
See inside this Grade ll listed apartment that stands on Scarborough's Esplanade.

A freehold apartment within one of the most legendary converted historical buildings on Scarborough's Esplanade is for sale.
By Sally Burton
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:05 GMT

With magnificent views of the sea and over the harbour, the spacious two-bedroom apartment has allocated parking in its own garage, and a section of the underground cellar is also part of the property.

Historic Red Court is a grand Grade II listed building dating back to around 1905, and was originally built as a summer retreat for Alfred Shuttleworth, chairman of engineering firm Clayton and Shuttleworth Ltd..

Designed at the outset as a luxurious sea-view residence, Red Court has been converted into stunning individual apartment and this one, currently for sale, has been carefully updated to include a range of modern comforts.

The two-bedroom flat also has two bathrooms.

A distinctive feature within its walls is a concealed door in one bedroom, that cleverly divides the space to create a versatile office or dining area.

The communal entrance leads to an inner hallway, then the large lounge and dining area. Exceptional views of Scarborough Castle and the sea provide a picturesque backdrop to daily life or special occasions.

A private central courtyard garden with plenty of greenery is a quiet place for residents to enjoy.

There's also a communal conservatory adjacent to the garden, which is a lovely and versatile facility.

A gated, cobbled stable yard that adjoins the property has been used as a filming location for a well-known television drama.

Off-street parking is available at the front of the building, along with a dedicated single garage that is exclusive to the flat.

This apartment, Red Court, The Esplanade, Scarborough, is for sale at a price of £325,000, with Andrew Cowen estate agency, tel. Scarborough 01723 377707.

Spacious rooms with large windows attract plenty of natural light.

The Esplanade, Scarborough

Spacious rooms with large windows attract plenty of natural light.

The apartment's modern fitted kitchen.

The Esplanade, Scarborough

The apartment's modern fitted kitchen.

An alternative view of the dining kitchen with integrated oven and display cabinets.

The Esplanade, Scarborough

An alternative view of the dining kitchen with integrated oven and display cabinets.

A lounge area with feature fireplace.

The Esplanade, Scarborough

A lounge area with feature fireplace.

