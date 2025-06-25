Offers invited for quaint period property with cottage - for sale in historic village

The Old Village Shop is a deceptively spacious link-detached house, within a much sought-after location.

An entrance hall leads to a bright living area split into two sections, with wooden flooring, a front window, and two fireplaces with electric fires.

A modern breakfast kitchen with fitted units and an integrated dishwasher, has an island and separate breakfast bar, a Rangemaster style oven and a gas hob with extractor.

Further to this is a versatile dining with snug area, then a conservatory extension that is currently used as office space with a sliding door to the side.

A utility room, a hall with built-in shelving, and a modern shower room complete the ground floor.

From the first floor landing with storage are the four bedrooms, two of which have built in wardrobes, and cast iron feature fireplaces.

Of the two remaining, one has built-in storage, and there's a modern bathroom with a bath and overhead shower attachment.

The north-facing garden is mainly lawn, with a rear patio, and a further patio area outside the cottage annexe, with planted flowers and shrubs.

A rear gateway opens to the driveway with off-street parking, and leads to a detached garage with both power and light.

There are multiple options for use of the detached one-bedroom cottage which forms part of the property and is currently occupied with an Assured Short Hold Tenancy (AST) at £650 per month.

It carries permission for tourism use, and could make a great Airbnb or alternative. It comprises an open plan kitchen, diner and living space with an electric log burner, a first floor bedroom and a bathroom with shower unit.

​Offers around £450,000 are invited for The Old Village Shop, High Street, Rudston, YO25 4UB​, for sale with Dee Atkinson and Harrison, Driffield, tel. 01377 241919.

