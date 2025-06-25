Outstanding period property for sale near Scarborough at £1.5m has scope to develop

Moor Lodge, a former hunting lodge, was built in 1887 in the Revival style, inspired by 16th and 17th century architecture, with elaborate timber framing.

Its first owner was an antique dealer from Leeds, who introduced Adam style Georgian fireplaces, wall panelling, mantelpieces, and doors taken from Moot Hall, the mainly 17th century Guildhall building in Leeds that was demolished in 1825.

​Ground floor rooms’ period features​ include decorated marble fire surrounds​, and ornamental coffered ceilings with geometric patterns.

Tall​, mostly double glazed windows​ in original frames look out over​ stretches of lawn, from the three-storey house that was extended in the 1970s with new picture windows framing the coastline.

Previously lived in by three generations of the same family, the property still lends itself to multi-generational living​.

The reception hall with ​a carved staircase​ leads to impressive living rooms​.

​A magnificent dining room has an ornate wooden frieze on the ceiling,​ decorative wall panelling and a fireplace with a carved mahogany hood​, while floor​-to​-ceiling windows​ look out over​ green lawns.

The drawing room’s wood-burner has a stunning fire surround​, and wall-to-wall windows​, while the sitting room​ has a deep square bay ​displaying landscaped gardens.

A double aspect ​study is half-panelled in oak, and the kitchen​ with breakfast room is prepped ​for a new owner to develop as desired. Formerly the creamery, it has an original fireplace, and opens south to a terrace framed by a clematis and rose trellis.

Alongside​, there is a pantry, laundry and utility room. ​

Cellar rooms with some natural light include a cold slab and wine storage.

​Four​ individually designed bedrooms and two bathrooms​ are on the first floor.

The principal bedroom mirrors the sitting room below with a coffered ceiling, an Adam style fireplace and a square bay​ revealing a lovely landscape. Its bathroom is "of opulent design​".

Within the newer extension​ from 1977, there is an open plan living kitchen with a pantry, a wood-burning stove and views over the coastline. ​

​With the adjacent bedroom and bathroom with underfloor heating, it could form a self-contained annexe.

On the second floor are attic bedrooms with eaves storage, and a bathroom.

​A long, gated driveway winds its way to the house through woodland​, extensive lawns with rhododendrons, topiarised yew and rock gardens.

​It passes a parking area and garage​, to further parking directly in front of the ​m​ain entrance.

A terrace ​is sculpted into the hillside​, with a retaining wall​, and​ views down to the sea.

​To the rear are lawns sheltered by a high stone wall, and a raised stage for outdoor theatr​e.

A grassy bank is underplanted with spring bulbs, ​and there’s a small orchard.

Mature mixed woodland​ with pathways features as part of the land.

The property is just two miles from Cloughton​, and six miles from Scarborough​.

Moor Lodge, ​Cloughton, North Yorkshire, ​is for sale at £1.5m, ​with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672​.

​Join us as we peek through the keyhole of some of the UK’s finest homes with The Property Ladder newsletter. Sign up for our free weekly email today - https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/newsletter

1 . Moor Lodge, ​Cloughton, North Yorkshire An overview of the property within its seven acres of gardens, and wider stunning surroundings. Photo: Blenkin and Co, York Photo Sales

2 . Moor Lodge, ​Cloughton, North Yorkshire A seating area with a view down to the sea. Photo: Blenkin and Co, York Photo Sales

3 . Moor Lodge, ​Cloughton, North Yorkshire A reception room with lovely period features looks out over the gardens. Photo: Blenkin and Co, York Photo Sales

4 . Moor Lodge, ​Cloughton, North Yorkshire Decorative carving to the fireplace, panelled walls and ceiling mark out this reception room. Photo: Blenkin and Co, York Photo Sales