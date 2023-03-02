News you can trust since 1882
The front view of the property for sale in Foresters Way, with side driveway and garage.
Peek inside these three family homes - for sale now in choice locations

These four-bedroom homes currently for sale in Bridlington all have their own brand of appeal and are in family-friendly locations, with services and amenities to hand.

By Sally Burton
34 minutes ago

Two are situated in the north of the town, and one in the south.

Priced from £375,000 to £400,000, each property has modern fitted kitchen facilities and plenty of family space, with gardens.

Take a look at what’s on offer within our online gallery, and for more information about any individual property, contact the selling agent or visit www.rightmove.co.uk where each one is advertised in full.

1. Foresters Way, Bridlington

This property in Foresters Way is for sale at £400,000. The mature garden has a patio area, garden shed and vegetable patch. Call Ullyotts on 01262 401401 for details.

Photo: Ullyotts estate agents

2. Foresters Way, Bridlington

A sunny conservatory has doors out to the rear garden.

Photo: Ullyotts estate agents

3. Foresters Way

The kitchen with diner has fitted units with a double electric oven, slimline dishwasher and a breakfast bar.

Photo: Ullyotts estate agents

4. Foresters Way

The property has four bedrooms, one of which has fitted wardrobes.

Photo: Ullyotts estate agents

Bridlington