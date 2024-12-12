Peek inside this impressive family home for sale in lovely Bempton village

With views over stunning countryside that stretches for miles, this four double bedroom, link-detached property is a spacious home within a peaceful rural setting.
Arched doorways and windows, ceiling beams and exposed brickwork all contribute to the home’s charm and character.
From the entrance hall is a light and lovely, dual-aspect living room with a striking period fireplace and an open fire.
The dining room follows on, with its exposed beams, a skylight, and an elegant gallery landing.
A versatile snug area, with a rustic brick fireplace holding a log burner, has a large window and provides an option for relaxing or entertaining, while the modern kitchen with rustic overtones blends both style and practicality, with tiled splashbacks, exposed brickwork as a feature, and integrated appliances that include a fridge, freezer, and a dishwasher.
An arched doorway leads through to a casual dining area, ideal for get togethers of family and friends.
A pantry and a good size boot room are further useful facilities, and completing the ground floor is a contemporary shower room with a walk-in shower.
Four spacious double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with countryside views through traditional, double glazed sash windows.
The stylish family bathroom has fully tiled walls and a bath with shower over, within its suite.
Fully enclosed, private lawned gardens wrap around the front and side of the property.
A front gate opens to a large parking area for several vehicles, and an outbuilding with power and lighting is an additional facility.
The Old Mill House. Bempton, Bridlington, is for sale at £550,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252
