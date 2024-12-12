The front aspect of the impressive Old Mill House.placeholder image
The front aspect of the impressive Old Mill House.

Peek inside this impressive family home for sale in lovely Bempton village

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:39 BST
This unique Grade ll-listed home that dates back to 1890 has an enviable location within the pretty village of Bempton, and is adjacent to the historic Bempton Mill.

With views over stunning countryside that stretches for miles, this four double bedroom, link-detached property is a spacious home within a peaceful rural setting.

Arched doorways and windows, ceiling beams and exposed brickwork all contribute to the home’s charm and character.

From the entrance hall is a light and lovely, dual-aspect living room with a striking period fireplace and an open fire.

The dining room follows on, with its exposed beams, a skylight, and an elegant gallery landing.

A versatile snug area, with a rustic brick fireplace holding a log burner, has a large window and provides an option for relaxing or entertaining, while the modern kitchen with rustic overtones blends both style and practicality, with tiled splashbacks, exposed brickwork as a feature, and integrated appliances that include a fridge, freezer, and a dishwasher.

An arched doorway leads through to a casual dining area, ideal for get togethers of family and friends.

A pantry and a good size boot room are further useful facilities, and completing the ground floor is a contemporary shower room with a walk-in shower.

Four spacious double bedrooms are on the first floor, all with countryside views through traditional, double glazed sash windows.

The stylish family bathroom has fully tiled walls and a bath with shower over, within its suite.

Fully enclosed, private lawned gardens wrap around the front and side of the property.

A front gate opens to a large parking area for several vehicles, and an outbuilding with power and lighting is an additional facility.

​The Old Mill House. Bempton, Bridlington, is for sale at £550,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252

A double aspect sitting room with a feature fireplace.

1. The Old Mill House. Bempton, Bridlington

Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

The kitchen has an extensive range of units with integrated appliances.

2. The Old Mill House. Bempton, Bridlington

Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

An arched window and wood panelling add character to this room.

3. The Old Mill House. Bempton, Bridlington

Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

Space to relax in front of a rustic brick fireplace containing a warming stove.

4. The Old Mill House. Bempton, Bridlington

Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington

