A view of the holiday site that attracts many visitors back year after year.

Rare chance to acquire coastal village home with holiday accommodation

By Sally Burton
Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:52 BST
​A modern detached home, together with a successful holiday business, is for sale on the edge of Flamborough village, close to a nature reserve and just a short stroll from the beach and cliffs.

Beacon House​, with two sitting rooms, a spacious kitchen and diner, and a large cinema room, also offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private courtyard garden.

​Further to this there are several ​versatile store​ rooms and work​ rooms.

Frankie’s Flat​ is a self-contained ​annex​e that includes a modern kitchen, large living room​, a twin bedroom and a bathroom​, again with a private courtyard. ​

Currently in use as holiday accommodation, it is offered for sale with forward bookings, fully furnished and equipped.

Beacon House Bunks​ are self-catering holiday units within a purpose-built bunkhouse ​that has four twin bedrooms.

Guests share ​a fully equipped kitchen and two shower rooms. Operating since 2023, the bunkhouse offers simple accommodation ​that is unique to the area​, and is for sale​, fully furnished and equipped​, with forward bookings.

Beacon House Campsite​ operates as a member-only CS site, certificated by the Camping and Caravanning Club.

Beautifully maintained grounds compris​e six hard-standing pitches and three grass pitches, all with electric hook-up points.

​There's a private toilet and shower room​ for the use of campsite guests.

​The adults-only touring site​ has a large number of returning guests​, and is for sale with all equipment and forward bookings.

A large wooden garage is currently used as a campsite office and ​for ​storage of equipment.

This opportunity to acquire a home and business together in a picturesque location near Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, and the sea, is a rare occurrence.

​The lifestyle property that is currently for sale in Crofts Hill, Flamborough, Bridlington​, is priced at £835,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252​.

