Rare chance to acquire coastal village home with holiday accommodation

Beacon House, with two sitting rooms, a spacious kitchen and diner, and a large cinema room, also offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private courtyard garden.
Further to this there are several versatile store rooms and work rooms.
Frankie’s Flat is a self-contained annexe that includes a modern kitchen, large living room, a twin bedroom and a bathroom, again with a private courtyard.
Currently in use as holiday accommodation, it is offered for sale with forward bookings, fully furnished and equipped.
Beacon House Bunks are self-catering holiday units within a purpose-built bunkhouse that has four twin bedrooms.
Guests share a fully equipped kitchen and two shower rooms. Operating since 2023, the bunkhouse offers simple accommodation that is unique to the area, and is for sale, fully furnished and equipped, with forward bookings.
Beacon House Campsite operates as a member-only CS site, certificated by the Camping and Caravanning Club.
Beautifully maintained grounds comprise six hard-standing pitches and three grass pitches, all with electric hook-up points.
There's a private toilet and shower room for the use of campsite guests.
The adults-only touring site has a large number of returning guests, and is for sale with all equipment and forward bookings.
A large wooden garage is currently used as a campsite office and for storage of equipment.
This opportunity to acquire a home and business together in a picturesque location near Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, and the sea, is a rare occurrence.
The lifestyle property that is currently for sale in Crofts Hill, Flamborough, Bridlington, is priced at £835,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252.
