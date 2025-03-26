Rare chance to acquire coastal village home with holiday accommodation

Beacon House​, with two sitting rooms, a spacious kitchen and diner, and a large cinema room, also offers three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a private courtyard garden.

​Further to this there are several ​versatile store​ rooms and work​ rooms.

Frankie’s Flat​ is a self-contained ​annex​e that includes a modern kitchen, large living room​, a twin bedroom and a bathroom​, again with a private courtyard. ​

Currently in use as holiday accommodation, it is offered for sale with forward bookings, fully furnished and equipped.

Beacon House Bunks​ are self-catering holiday units within a purpose-built bunkhouse ​that has four twin bedrooms.

Guests share ​a fully equipped kitchen and two shower rooms. Operating since 2023, the bunkhouse offers simple accommodation ​that is unique to the area​, and is for sale​, fully furnished and equipped​, with forward bookings.

Beacon House Campsite​ operates as a member-only CS site, certificated by the Camping and Caravanning Club.

Beautifully maintained grounds compris​e six hard-standing pitches and three grass pitches, all with electric hook-up points.

​There's a private toilet and shower room​ for the use of campsite guests.

​The adults-only touring site​ has a large number of returning guests​, and is for sale with all equipment and forward bookings.

A large wooden garage is currently used as a campsite office and ​for ​storage of equipment.

This opportunity to acquire a home and business together in a picturesque location near Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, and the sea, is a rare occurrence.

​The lifestyle property that is currently for sale in Crofts Hill, Flamborough, Bridlington​, is priced at £835,000, with Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington, tel. 01262 674252​.

1 . Crofts Hill, Flamborough, Bridlington​ The front aspect of the Flamborough home and business. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

2 . Crofts Hill, Flamborough, Bridlington​ The modern kitchen has a lantern style roof admitting plenty of natural light. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

3 . Crofts Hill, Flamborough, Bridlington​ Open plan dining space is linked to the kitchen. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales

4 . Crofts Hill, Flamborough, Bridlington​ A lovely double aspect room within the house. Photo: Hunters Estate Agents, Bridlington Photo Sales