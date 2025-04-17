The cottage and homestead has a fabulous location with uniterrupted views across moorland.The cottage and homestead has a fabulous location with uniterrupted views across moorland.
Take a look at this incredible Goathland property with so much to offer

By Sally Burton
Published 17th Apr 2025, 11:08 BST
With panoramic views across open countryside in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, this property on the fringe of Goathland village has no immediate neighbours.

Stunning gardens, grass and woodland with the property extends to around 16.89 acres, and it has modern equestrian facilities, together with general purpose buildings - the options are many and varied.

Cherry Tree Cottage is entered through an entrance lobby then hallway, with a cloakroom.

A dual aspect sitting room has a cast iron multi-fuel stove within a feature setting, along with fitted cupboards and sliding sash windows.

There's a stunning bespoke kitchen with units by The Handmade Kitchen Company, with a double Belfast sink, and integral appliances that include a dishwasher, two full-sized ovens, a large warming drawer, and cooker hob with extractor.

An accompanying breakfast area with fitted units has a picture window displaying open moorland, then a beamed dining room with a cast iron multi-fuel stove, has built-in shelving and cupboards.

The garden room, with lovely views, has double doors to outside.

A boot room and fitted out pantry and utility rooms complete the ground floor.

From the first floor landing are two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, one also having a dressing room and en suite bathroom.

From a lower landing are two more bedrooms, one used currently as a study, and the family bathroom.

With a private, gated driveway, Cherry Tree Cottage has south-facing lawned gardens with uninterrupted views.

Gardens also comprise a patio area, pond and rockery, raised beds and a vegetable garden together with a summerhouse, garden shed, coal shed. two greenhouses and a chicken coup.

The homestead is ring-fenced and falls to the south on to West Beck, a tributary of the River Esk, and the impressive waterfall, Mallyan Spout.

Grass fields are well-fenced with water connections, while equestrian facilities include stabling and a 50m x 30m manege.

There are further outbuildings, plus a garage block with planning permission for a one-bed annexe.

Cherry Tree Cottage, Goathland, Whitby, is for sale at £1,100,000, with BoultonCooper, Pickering.

