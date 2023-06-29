See inside this family home with large gardens, in North Yorks Moors country
Improvements to the property, that has original features such as coving and doors, include a new roof, repointing and wooden double glazing throughout.
There's a great size living kitchen with fitted units, that has a pantry and a separate utility room.
The formal dining room has been used as a children's playroom, and the lounge has decorative wooden wall panelling, an added snug, and a ground floor w.c. and log store.
Natural light pours in through large windows in most of the rooms, and many have lovely, far-reaching views over stretches of countryside.
A vegetable plot is included within the mature gardens.
The long driveway gives dual access to the cottage and there is parking for several vehicles, along with a useful range of stone outbuildings and a hardwood greenhouse.
Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale, is on the market at £775,000, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.
