See inside this family home with large gardens, in North Yorks Moors country

This stone-built home, part of a pretty village in the North Yorks Moors National Park, is on a plot of over an acre, with gardens, an orchard, and woodland.

Improvements to the property, that has original features such as coving and doors, include a new roof, repointing and wooden double glazing throughout.

There's a great size living kitchen with fitted units, that has a pantry and a separate utility room.

The formal dining room has been used as a children's playroom, and the lounge has decorative wooden wall panelling, an added snug, and a ground floor w.c. and log store.

Natural light pours in through large windows in most of the rooms, and many have lovely, far-reaching views over stretches of countryside.

A vegetable plot is included within the mature gardens.

The long driveway gives dual access to the cottage and there is parking for several vehicles, along with a useful range of stone outbuildings and a hardwood greenhouse.

Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale, is on the market at £775,000, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale A bright and spacious living kitchen has a central island with seating. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

2 . Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale The dining area, with brick fireplace and cosy stove. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

3 . Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale A light-filled lounge, with feature fireplace. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

4 . Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale There's a snug, in addition to the formal lounge. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby Photo Sales

