News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
The Glaisedale property stands in a plot of over an acre, with countryside surrounding.The Glaisedale property stands in a plot of over an acre, with countryside surrounding.
The Glaisedale property stands in a plot of over an acre, with countryside surrounding.

See inside this family home with large gardens, in North Yorks Moors country

This stone-built home, part of a pretty village in the North Yorks Moors National Park, is on a plot of over an acre, with gardens, an orchard, and woodland.
By Sally Burton
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:46 BST

Improvements to the property, that has original features such as coving and doors, include a new roof, repointing and wooden double glazing throughout.

There's a great size living kitchen with fitted units, that has a pantry and a separate utility room.

The formal dining room has been used as a children's playroom, and the lounge has decorative wooden wall panelling, an added snug, and a ground floor w.c. and log store.

Natural light pours in through large windows in most of the rooms, and many have lovely, far-reaching views over stretches of countryside.

A vegetable plot is included within the mature gardens.

The long driveway gives dual access to the cottage and there is parking for several vehicles, along with a useful range of stone outbuildings and a hardwood greenhouse.

Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale, is on the market at £775,000, with Hendersons Property Services, Whitby, tel. 01947 602626.

The property is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

More property: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/see-inside-this-stunning-extended-home-with-gardens-close-to-the-beach-4197421

www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/hot-property-these-beach-huts-are-up-for-sale-and-the-cheapest-is-ps70k-4193642

A bright and spacious living kitchen has a central island with seating.

1. Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale

A bright and spacious living kitchen has a central island with seating. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby

Photo Sales
The dining area, with brick fireplace and cosy stove.

2. Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale

The dining area, with brick fireplace and cosy stove. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby

Photo Sales
A light-filled lounge, with feature fireplace.

3. Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale

A light-filled lounge, with feature fireplace. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby

Photo Sales
There's a snug, in addition to the formal lounge.

4. Downe Cottage, Underhill, Glaisedale

There's a snug, in addition to the formal lounge. Photo: Hendersons Property Services, Whitby

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Whitby