See inside this stunning extended home with gardens, close to the beach

A larger style home with a two-bedroom cottage is for sale within a short stroll of Filey's award-winning beach, town and the train station.

Thornton House dates back to around 1920 but has been extended and remodelled to become a bright, modern and flexible interior, with the coach house accommodation that could be used by family or guests, or become a source of income as a holiday let.

A central reception hall with a wine display area leads to the spacious sitting room with a feature fireplace and patio doors to the rear.

In the family room that feeds through to the kitchen, is a reading area with a fireplace.

Fitted units with integrated appliances and a central island form the kitchen, with a boot room off, that has outdoor access.

A dining room, study or bedroom, and a shower room complete the ground floor.

Above is the principal bedroom with a dressing room and sizeable en suite. A guest bedroom also has its own en suite shower room, then there are three further bedrooms, a shower room and a laundry area.

The Coach House is accessed through a sitting room with kitchen and shower room off, then two bedrooms above.

Remote control electric gates give entry to the front lawned and part-walled gardens with patio areas.

A double garage, a car port and parking space are to the rear.

Thornton House has a central Filey location and is handy for all its facilities including shops, the train station and the beach.

There is gas fired central heating in the main house and electric heating in the cottage .

For more information on Thornton House, 16 West Avenue, Filey, for sale at £795,000 with Jackson Stops, Alderley Edge, call 01625 540340

The extended and remodelled home has gardens with an expanse of lawn.

The sleek and modern kitchen, with a central island.

A spacious sitting room with feature fireplace.

The dining room has plenty of space for a larger style dining suite.

