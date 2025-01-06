See inside this family home with light-filled space and so much character

The Old Chapel was built in 1895, converted in the 1980s, then carefully renovated and extended around 20 years ago, when the garage and annexe were added.

It has lovely wrap-around gardens with extensive views, while Harpham itself is an historic village, recorded in the Domesday book as belonging to William the Conqueror, and just a few miles from Bridlington and the coast.

Inside there is an entrance vestibule, a hallway, a kitchen with breakfast room, a utility and cloakroom, an inner hall, two living rooms, five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

​Along with the double garage is a timber shed with log store, and a greenhouse or summer house

​The former Methodist chapel displays high vaulted ceilings​ and lancet windows​, with floor-to-ceiling picture windows, a long entrance hall and a​n ornate Gothic entrance.

​It has a new central heating system ​with contemporary radiators, wood-burning stoves, new bathrooms, double​-glazed windows and a waste treatment plant and drainage field.

The handmade kitchen is of solid oak, and has an island with breakfast bar, granite worktops, a Range cooker and, alongside, a utility room and ​w.c..

A ​spacious dining room, w​ith a recessed wood-burning stove​, is open plan to a hall with stairs to the sitting room.

This first floor room has a vaulted ceiling, ​a wood-burning stove​, and south and west-facing light through tall lancet windows.

A further living room features three full-length lancet windows and forms part of the annexe above the garage.

The annexe is currently arranged as a bedroom, bathroom and living room, but ​has scope to be developed as a self-contained wing.

​Five bedrooms and ​five bathrooms have high spec​, contemporary fittings. One bedroom is currently ​used as a study.

​Electronic gates open to the ​driveway leading to the garage with workshop area.

​Landscaped private gardens include shrubs and ornamental trees, with climbing roses​ on the west-facing elevation.

A laurel hedge circles a paved dining area, and there are​ further seating spaces, plus a garden shed with log store.

​A contemporary Cultivar greenhouse​ or summer house​ has water and power.

The Old Chapel, Harpham​, is priced at £750,000, with Blenkin and Co, York. tel. 01904 671672​.

