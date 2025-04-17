See this stunningly situated bungalow, built originally for Terry's 'chocolate orange' family

Fairways ​sits at the end of the​ headway road,​ with the sea ​stretching out to the front and fields​ to the rear.

​Its breathtaking​ views ​take in the 12th century ruins of Scarborough Castle​, while just below the cliff​ top lies a​n award winning sandy bay, ​that is suitable for swimming, surfing and dog walking.

This much-loved home is on the market for the first time in ​20 years.

​Its accommodation includes a porch, then an entrance and staircase hall, two reception rooms, the kitchen, a utility room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

With a front lawned and rear courtyard style garden are two garages and a useful shed.

​Two front-facing rooms with square bays have coastal views across the front garden and are currently a sitting room with living flame gas fire, and a bedroom with ground floor bathroom.

​A modern kitchen ​with fitted units ​has an​ adjacent utility​ ro​om.

The separate dining room has double doors to an all-year ​sunny garden room​ that has French doors o​ut to the tree-lined courtyard.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms with picture windows ​displaying the coastline, ​and eaves storage.

A first floor bathroom includes a large walk-in shower.

​Within the plot, enclosed by boundary fencing, is a front lawn and drive with parking space.

The rear paved garden has raised beds and ornamental trees, with a vegetable bed and a potting shed.

​A timber shed with windows currently ho​lds a hot tub.

​From a garden gate ​is access to footpaths along Killerby Cliff and the Cleveland Way National Trail.

This area​ is rich in wildlife​, with a resident barn owl and regular sightings of hare and deer​, along with sea birds.

​The cliff top property is close to Cayton village that has shops, pubs and a post office, and only three miles from Scarborough.

Cayton Bay is regularly awarded the ENCAMS Seaside Award and the Quality Coast Award from the Marine Conservation Society.

Fairways, Cayton Bay, Scarborough​, is for sale at £450,000, with Blenkin and Co, York, tel. 01904 671672​.

