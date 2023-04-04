See inside this updated period property, with gardens including veg patch and stream

This Grade II listed property, within a village close to Scarborough, dates back originally to around 1750.

Standing within a large plot of 0.4 acres, it has attractive lawned gardens that include a stream with a footbridge, and an additional vegetable plot.

Adjoining open countryside provides idyllic views from both house and garden, together with scenic walks.

Inside, the house displays period features, within spacious rooms.

It has secondary glazing throughout, with oil central heating, a solar hot water system, and plenty of natural light.

There's a hallway with w.c. off and staircase leading up.

A large beamed lounge with a feature fireplace has ample room for a dining suite or office space, and there's a formal dining room, with overhead beams, and windows to both sides.

Within the modern kitchen with fitted units is room for table and chairs, and there's a separate utility room.

Of three double bedrooms on the first floor, two have wardrobe facilities, and there's a family bathroom. The central landing has access to the loft room with sloped ceilings, that could suit a variety of uses.

The property includes a large garage and a garden store, both of which have electric remote controlled doors, and there's a gated, block paved driveway with parking space to the side of the house.

A paved seating area is directly outside the kitchen, so great for al fresco entertaining in the summer.

Within the main gardens that slope gently down to the border stream, are established beds with a raised pond as a water feature, a greenhouse and a garden shed.

This home in High St, Cloughton, Scarborough, is for sale at £480,000, with Dales and Shires, Harrogate, tel. 01423 206060.

