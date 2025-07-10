See inside this "immaculate" luxury apartment with bespoke interior design

The Belvoir Terrace property has glorious views over gardens and the coast from most of its main rooms.

With bespoke interior design, it is a spacious, stylish, contemporary home that's just a short stroll from the South Bay beach, and shops and restaurants in the town centre.

The railway station and the prestigious Stephen Joseph Theatre are just around the corner.

Andrew Cowen Estate Agent ranks this two-level apartment among the most desirable to be brought to the local market in recent times, and says this is a "unique opportunity to acquire an exceptional luxury apartment in Belvoir Terrace, one of Scarborough’s most distinguished addresses".

The building of Belvoir Terrace began in 1833 to designs by R.H. and S. Sharp of York.

The Crescent also contains Woodend (the former seaside home of the famous Sitwell family) and Scarborough Art Gallery, both of which are housed in impressive seaside villas.

Arranged over two floors, the apartment offers an harmonious blend of refined architecture and high specification modern design.

From the landscaped front terraces, with period-style railings, the impressive hallway displays original features such as cantilevered staircases and cast iron balustrades, with chandeliers, high quality carpeting and striking mirrors.

Inside, the apartment is ideal for modern living, with an elegant, triple aspect sitting room, and an adjoining dining room with a limestone fireplace and gas coal fire from Chesney's of London.

The high spec kitchen with breakfast bar is fitted with Silestone panels and worktops, Siemens/Neff appliances and extensive LED lighting throughout.

Four spacious double bedrooms include a luxury principal suite with sea views, a dressing room and a Travertine-tiled en suite.

Two further stylish bathrooms serve the remaining three bedrooms.

Other features include a cosy TV room and a light-filled seating space on the upper floor.

LED lighting systems, draught-proof sash windows, a fast heating system and extensive storage throughout add to the general appeal of the apartment.

Apartment Six, 5 Belvoir Terrace​, is offered for sale at a price of £525,000, by Andrew Cowen Estate Agency, Scarborough, tel. 01723 377707​.

