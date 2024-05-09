See inside this improved and extended, stone Ravenscar cottage with incredible views

It could, however, be reverted easily from single use as just one door connects the two cottages.

Stoupe Brow Cottage has an elevated position along a private lane, and offers three reception rooms and up to six bedrooms.

Its ground floor includes a conservatory with garden access, while the beamed dining kitchen has modern units, a breakfast bar and an inset oil-fired Aga stove with electric oven and hob.

There's an open-tread staircase to the first floor, and entry to the dual-aspect dining room.

A beamed sitting room has an open fireplace with stone surround, with French windows to the front terrace.

From the first floor landing is a door to outside.

Bedrooms include a large, beamed double with mesmerising views. A panelled cottage staircase leads up to attic rooms.

There's a through lobby or office, then another bedroom with a gable window and inland views.

The bathroom also has stairs to the dormer rooms, one of which has built-in storage.

The annexe is east of the main cottage and has a porch, a utility, a beamed living room with wood-burning stove, and a shower room.

Above are double and single bedrooms, the former with fitted furniture, and a bathroom.

The property has parking for two cars, with further parking beyond.

Fronting the annexe is a covered stone seating area, then an open porch and the conservatory.

The main garden has a patio and landscape rockery which leads down to mainly lawned, sloped gardens with fruit trees.

Stoupe Brow Cottage, Ravenscar, YO13 0NH is priced at £625,000, with Richardson and Smith, Whitby, tel. 01947 602298.

