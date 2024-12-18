See inside this large and modern bungalow with three en suite bedrooms

The detached bungalow is exceptionally light and spacious, and has the unusual addition of a unique dormer with four dormer windows. a full-size snooker table and entertaining space, which could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom, still with room for entertaining.
An open plan kitchen with dining and living areas lends itself to relaxed family life, and to gatherings with family and friends.
There is underfloor heating throughout the lower level that includes an inner hall, cloakroom, utility and a kitchen pantry.
In the living and dining area is a wall-mounted, modern electric fire, and French doors lead out to the garden.
The kitchen has sleek fitted units, with two electric ovens, a hob with extractor, and an integrated dishwasher, drinks fridge and microwave.
Three spacious double bedrooms all have en suite bathrooms, and one has fitted wardrobes, while another has walk-in storage.
Outside, a long driveway leads up to the property, and extensive parking, with enough space for a caravan or motorhome.
Gated access to the rear is at both sides of the bungalow, and the rear garden is both private and sunny, with a patio area and lawn, bordered by hedges, shrubs and bushes, with two timber sheds.
With lovely walks surrounding, and the RSPB reserve on Bempton cliffs only a couple of miles away, the village of Bempton has both bus and train links to Bridlington and Scarborough, along with a pub, a store with sub post office, a local primary school and a community hall.
This home in Green Lane, Bempton, Bridlington, is priced at £485,000, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.
