The bungalow that is currently for sale in Bempton village.

See inside this large and modern bungalow with three en suite bedrooms

By Sally Burton
Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:24 BST
This contemporary home in a quiet coastal village just three miles from Bridlington was built by its current owners on a private plot, and is immaculate throughout.

The detached bungalow is exceptionally light and spacious, and has the unusual addition of a unique dormer with four dormer windows. a full-size snooker table and entertaining space, which could easily be converted to a fourth bedroom, still with room for entertaining.

​An open plan kitchen​ with dining​ and living areas​ lends itself to relaxed family life, and to gatherings with family and friends.

There is underfloor heating throughout the lower level that includes an inner hall, cloakroom, utility and a kitchen pantry.

In the living and dining area is a wall-mounted, modern electric fire, and French doors lead out to the garden.

The kitchen has sleek fitted units, with two electric ovens, a hob with extractor, and an integrated dishwasher, drinks fridge and microwave.

​Three spacious double bedroom​s all have en​ suite bathroom​s, and one has fitted wardrobes, while another has walk-in storage.

Outside, a long driveway leads up to the property, and extensive parking​, ​with enough space for a caravan or motorhome​.

Gated access to the rear is at both sides of the bungalow, and the rear garden is both private and sunny, with a patio area and lawn, bordered by hedges, shrubs and bushes, with two timber sheds.

​With lovely walks surrounding, and the RSPB reserve on Bempton cliffs ​only a couple of miles away​, the village of Bempton has both bus and train links to Bridlington​ and Scarborough​, along with a pub, ​a store with sub post office, ​a local primary school and a community hall.

​This home in Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington, is priced at £485,000, with Belt Estate Agency, Bridlington, tel. 01262 672253.

The spacious hallway with stairs up to the dormer suite.

1. Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington

Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington

A bright lounge with a modern, wall mounted electric fire.

2. Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington

Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington

A stunning open plan kitchen.

3. Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington

Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington

The dining space has doors out to a patio area and the garden.

4. Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington

Green Lane, Bempton​, Bridlington

