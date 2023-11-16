This stunning detached cottage with added barn accommodation is surrounded by gardens, on the edge of a village just outside Whitby.

It is believed to be the oldest dwelling in the village, dating back to the early 1600’s, and was once owned by the American Editor of Vogue.

The current owner also has a flair for design and has curated every room to highlight the period features and create an interior with charm and elegance.

The cottage is updated with modern air-source central heating and has a Bose Sound System and Wi-fi.

Extended through the years, the cottage is surprisingly light and spacious inside.

A ground floor country cottage kitchen with bespoke cabinetry and oak worktops has a breakfast table, and there is an adjoining dining room.

At one end of the cottage is a wonderfully cosy lounge with a beamed ceiling and wood burning stove, while at the other end is a double bedroom an en suite shower room.

Upstairs there is another double bedroom with a luxurious en suite bathroom and a third bedroom within the roof space above.

A former stone barn has recently been converted into an annexe with a living space and kitchen, and a bedroom with en suite facility.

Beautifully maintained lawned gardens, with a mix of mature trees and shrubs, are on a half-acre plot with great privacy.

Currently used as a successful holiday cottage, this property would also make a perfect permanent home in an enviable location.

The Retreat, Newholm, Whitby, is for sale at a price of £795,000, with Hope and Braim Estate Agents, Whitby.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

