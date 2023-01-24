Take a look inside this stunning five-bed home for sale in Scalby

This property in Scalby village mixes modern with rustic to great effect, with spacious rooms, warming fireplaces, and stylish bathrooms.

With five bedrooms, and a swish en suite facility to the main bedroom, it's a larger style home and comes with attractive lawned gardens and a double garage.

There are three reception rooms, with wooden ceiling beams and open stonework featuring heavily.

An entrance hallway with an under stairs w.c. leads in to the property, with its stunning open plan style breakfast kitchen with log burner, and ample space for a large dining table and chairs

A roomy lounge has a log burner and brick surround as an imposing centrepiece, and exposed beams add to the cosiness of a snug, in contrast to the bright garden room with double doors leading outside, and a formal dining room.

The first floor landing leads to the five double bedrooms, including the main room with walk-in shower facility that doubles as a steam room, and a modern house bathroom.

There's a block paved driveway to the front of the house, with plenty of parking space, that extends to the double garage with electric remote control door.

The sizeable back garden is lawned, with a lovely walled patio seating area, a summer house, and hedge borders with a sprinkling of mature trees and shrubs.Scalby village has a thriving community and has local shops, a tea room, community hall, church and rugby club among its facilities, plus a regular bus service to and from Scarborough town centre.

560, Green Lane Croft, Scalby Road, Scalby, is for sale priced £650,000 with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call the agents on 01723 352235 for more information.

