See inside this modern North Scarborough home with extensive golf course views

With open views over North Cliff golf course, and with stunning gardens of its own, this detached home has undergone extensive improvement and offers bright and modern accommodation within a quiet cul-de-sac.

The house has partial underfloor heating, triple glazed windows and solar panels among its many plus points, that include its location in a much sought after residential area to the north of Scarborough.

Views are lovely from its windows and gardens, and with three to four bedrooms, there is plenty of family space.

A light and roomy entrance hall with staircase leading up gives a favourable first impression.

Then there’s the stunning German kitchen with diner and family space.

This open plan arrangement has fitted units with integrated appliances and granite work tops in the kitchen, with a large central island, and the unusual feature of a gallery room above. Bi-fold doors open to the rear garden.

There's a feature fireplace in the spacious living room, from where an inner hallway leads to a master bedroom with built-in wardrobes, an en suite and a dressing room.

The modern family bathroom is also at this level, along with a good-size utility room.

On the first floor is a sitting room or potential bedroom, with a glass balustrade that overlooks the kitchen with diner. This room also features an arched window that looks out over the golf course.

A further first floor bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en-suite.

With zoned heating and an alarm system, this home is well presented throughout.

It has a garage with power and light, along with private parking on the gravel driveway

Attractive lawned gardens contain a summer house, with additional outhouses.

This property, in Hillcrest Avenue, Scarborough, is for sale at £625,000, with CPH Property Services.

Call the agents on 01723 352235 for more information, and see the property at www.rightmove.co.uk

