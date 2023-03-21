See inside this updated property for sale in a stunning hamlet near Scarborough

The grounds and backdrop of this “large but not too large” family home are picture postcard material.

Situated within a pretty hamlet, and within an acre of private grounds, the house is less than three miles from Scalby.

Built in the late 1800s to serve nearby St Peter's church, the vicarage passed to private ownership in the 1980s.

With woodland to the north, and stunning views to the south, it has a pillared driveway which leads to parking space, with a barn garage, general storage and a workshop to one side.

Inside, the late Victorian vicarage has been made comfortably modern, while still displaying many of its period features.

Lovely old fireplaces and elegant decorative detail all contribute towards the charm and character of the home.

A central hallway leads to bright reception rooms, including a drawing room, sitting room and dining room, all with shuttered picture windows.

The traditional style kitchen is modern and well equipped, with a sizeable breakfast room.

An conservatory with doors out to the gardens adds to the accommodation, and there’s a games room with home gym that has been developed in part of the cellar.

Five double bedrooms, all with extensive views, are on the first floor, with two contemporary bathroom suites.

Established and quite spectacular gardens sweep mainly to the south and west of the house, with terraces, expansive lawns and flower beds, and a variety of trees, bushes and shrubs..

Water features within the grounds include two wildlife ponds, and there are several seating and entertaining areas at vantage points to take in the surrounding scenery and views.The Old Vicarage, Hackness, Scarborough, is for sale at £1,250,000, with Savills, York, tel. 01904 617800.

