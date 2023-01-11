See inside this Scarborough semi in a sought after residential area

A larger style family home in a leafy, sought-after south-side neighbourhood has come on to the market.

Stone pillars and low walls mark the side pathway with steps that leads to the front door and entrance porch. The property also has its own off-road parking.

Set over three floors, there is plenty of versatile space within this home of character, with its two reception rooms, six bedrooms and two bathrooms.

A utility room and ground floor w.c. add to the spacious accommodation that includes the hallway, a bright and well equipped kitchen, the lovely bay-fronted living room with feature fireplace, and a dining room, also with a wide bay window admitting plenty of natural light.

Stairs lead down to the house cellar.

From the first floor landing are three double bedrooms, a w.c. and a stylish bathroom.

Stairs lead up to the second floor landing and another large bathroom, with three more double bedrooms. The sizeable bedrooms could easily be adapted to suit alternative purpose such as a home office or games room.

A further staircase takes you up to the attic space.

Stone steps from a sheltered, paved seating area outside lead up to the lawned rear garden surrounded by a variety of trees, shrubs and greenery, that add both to its appeal and its privacy.

This home is in a prime position on the tree-lined avenue off Ramshill Road, that is close to a whole range of services and amenities both in the town centre and within the South Bay and Spa complex.The property in Royal Avenue, Scarborough, is for sale priced £395,000 with CPH Property Services, Scarborough.

Call 01723 352235 for more information.

