See this appealing Yorkshire property that's among a cluster of cottages - and a pub
If living within a quirky stone cottage in a picturesque North York Moors location, with stunning views and a spot right next to the village pub appeals - you're in luck.
Esme's Cottage, within the lovely village of Ugthorpe, not far from Whitby, is for sale priced £210,000.
With a walled front terrace. the character cottage is one of a cluster of delightful stone properties. It has been used as a holiday let and can be sold fully furnished, but equally could make a cosy home for its new owner.
Despite its cosy impression, the cottage is actually quite spacious inside.
Its kitchen with diner has space for a dining table and chairs, and has hand-made shaker cabinets with solid oak worktops.
The central hall has a staircase up, and leads through to the beamed lounge, that has original woodwork and a stone fireplace with log-burning stove, that has a salt store by its side.
Upstairs there's a double bedroom and the bathroom with a roll top bath and walk-in shower. A second double bedroom is on the top floor in the eaves, and has exposed stonework and a large Velux window with far reaching views.
Esmes Cottage, Ugthorpe, is priced at £210,000 with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby. Call 01947 601301 for more information.
MORE PROPERTY: www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-picture-book-cottage-has-the-most-sensational-views-3976046
www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/this-cottage-in-a-sleepy-hamlet-close-to-wolds-and-coast-is-unexpectedly-spacious-3972913