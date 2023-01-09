See this appealing Yorkshire property that's among a cluster of cottages - and a pub

If living within a quirky stone cottage in a picturesque North York Moors location, with stunning views and a spot right next to the village pub appeals - you're in luck.

Esme's Cottage, within the lovely village of Ugthorpe, not far from Whitby, is for sale priced £210,000.

With a walled front terrace. the character cottage is one of a cluster of delightful stone properties. It has been used as a holiday let and can be sold fully furnished, but equally could make a cosy home for its new owner.

Despite its cosy impression, the cottage is actually quite spacious inside.

Its kitchen with diner has space for a dining table and chairs, and has hand-made shaker cabinets with solid oak worktops.

The central hall has a staircase up, and leads through to the beamed lounge, that has original woodwork and a stone fireplace with log-burning stove, that has a salt store by its side.

Upstairs there's a double bedroom and the bathroom with a roll top bath and walk-in shower. A second double bedroom is on the top floor in the eaves, and has exposed stonework and a large Velux window with far reaching views.

Esmes Cottage, Ugthorpe, is priced at £210,000 with Hope and Braim estate agents, Whitby. Call 01947 601301 for more information.

