See inside this sea-front, penthouse apartment in a top North Yorkshire location

With the address of The Beach, this penthouse apartment offers a rare chance to live in style, on the sea front of a stylish former fishing village in North Yorkshire, with widescale sea views.

The seascape from this attractive building stretches from The Brigg to Bempton Cliffs, with its windows and a balcony taking full advantage of the outlook.Its accommodation includes a private entrance hall with cloaks cupboard, and a modern style kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances. A serving hatch to the lounge is a useful and quirky addition, and there's a built-in electric fan assisted double oven and ceramic style hob with cooker hood. The views over Filey Bay are a bonus.

The lounge with diner has patio window doors that lead out to an open balcony with stunning views over the promenade, breach and bay. A polished granite fireplace with electric coal effect fire is a focal point of the spacious room.

All three bedrooms have built-in mirror front wardrobes, with the main front bedroom having glorious sea views. Its en suite shower room includes an illuminated wall mirror and storage unit.

The main bathroom has both bath and shower, with a contemporary hand wash basin set on a granite finished top, with an illuminated wall mirror and a fitted vanity unit beneath.

A communal entrance hall has video-phone entry to the building, with staircase and lift access to all floors, including to the basement garage area.Gardens are communal, with visitor parking to the rear of the development.

There is UPVC double glazing throughout the apartment, with a modern electric heating system.

The apartment is for sale with no onward chain, and is leasehold, with full details available from the selling agent.

​Deepdene, The Beach, Filey​, is for sale at £750,000​, with Nicholsons Yorkshire Coast Estate Agents, Filey​.

Call 01723 512968 for more information or see the property at www.rightmove.co.uk

